Skip to content »
r
f
i
g
t
Cycling Weekly
Subscribe Now
Digital Edition
Cycling Weekly
Search for:
Search
News
Latest
Racing
Comment
Product News
Racing
Tour de France
Giro d’Italia
Vuelta a España
Videos
Reviews
Bike Reviews
Bike Components
Bike Accessories
Clothing
Buyer’s Guides
Fitness
Latest Fitness
Nutrition
Training
Training Plans
Bike Fit
Sportives
Events Calendar
UK Cycling Events
CW Sportive Series
Adventure Cross
Bikes For Sale
Deals Of The Week
Bikes & Gear For Sale
Subscribe
More
Forum
Dating
Dating
Calendar
Tour of Turkey risks cancellation in first year as WorldTour race as teams stay away
André Greipel set to focus on Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in 2017
Petition launched to bring back Philadelphia International Cycling Classic
More pictures of the new Cervélo R5
Tweets of the week: Marcel Kittel, Alex Dowsett, Michal Golas, and more
Superman cyclist riding around the world fixes broken forks with chopsticks and tent pegs
Seven cycling shoe bargains you won’t be able to resist
Watch Luke Rowe take Herald Sun Tour stage two victory (video)
Magnus Cort Nielsen edges out Nacer Bouhanni in Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage three
Riders unanimous in their praise of race organisers for cancelling Dubai Tour stage four
In Motion: 13 stunning cycling photos from the last 12 months
The best way to describe cycling to an alien from another planet
Twitter reacts to the cancellation of Dubai Tour stage four
Felt bike brand bought by ski maker Rossignol
Yet another French race steeped in history is cancelled
Dave Brailsford’s hits back at allegations of sexism at British Cycling
Luke Rowe: ‘It’s about time I won something’
High winds force cancellation of Dubai Tour stage four (video)
Ride With… VC Colets
Luke Rowe wins stage two of Herald Sun Tour
Luke Rowe column: Starting the season the right way in Australia
Andriy Grivko claims Marcel Kittel spat at him during Dubai Tour dust-up
Sprinter-friendly route revealed for 2018 Commonwealth Games
Top six cycling punch-ups (videos)
Nine amazing deals on Garmin computers that make now the perfect time to upgrade
John Degenkolb criticises Dubai Tour organisers for lack of action during sandstorm
Canyon coming to the USA in summer 2017 – report
What do different airlines charge to fly your bike around Europe?
Tony Martin takes stunning solo win in Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage two
How long could Andriy Grivko be suspended for after punching Marcel Kittel?
‘Why do cyclists wear lycra?’ – you asked Google and we’ve got the answer
More news