Skip to content »
r
f
i
g
t
Cycling Weekly
Subscribe Now
Digital Edition
Cycling Weekly
Search for:
Search
News
Latest
Racing
Comment
Product News
Racing
Tour de France
Giro d’Italia
Vuelta a España
Videos
Reviews
Bike Reviews
Bike Components
Bike Accessories
Clothing
Buyer’s Guides
Fitness
Latest Fitness
Nutrition
Training
Training Plans
Bike Fit
Sportives
Events Calendar
UK Cycling Events
CW Sportive Series
Adventure Cross
Bikes For Sale
Deals Of The Week
Bikes & Gear For Sale
Subscribe
More
Forum
Dating
Dating
Calendar
‘If I could select an under-23 development system, I’d go with America’s not Britain’s’
Team Sky’s Danny van Poppel reunited with wedding ring lost in Melbourne harbour
Cervélo confirms the existence of the new R5
Central heating for your gloves and overshoes from Ekoi
Marcel Kittel: ‘It’s nice to win jumping from wheel to wheel’
BMC beat Team Sky in opening team time trial at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
Lance Armstrong narrowly beaten into second place in US gravel race
The Limar Ultralight+: Is the world’s lightest helmet Astana’s secret weapon?
Jeremy Vine cycling video road rage driver could face jail
Watch: Dubai Tour stage two highlights
4×4 driver given suspended sentence for ramming cyclist he suspected of stealing his bike
Cyclist dies after falling into river in Oxford
Nairo Quintana: ‘The Giro/Tour is a challenge, and we accept that risk’
Marcel Kittel wins second consecutive Dubai Tour stage to extend overall lead
Simon Cope: ‘I’m fed up with my name being dragged through the mud’
World-renowned cycling photographer Graham Watson announces retirement
Danny van Poppel takes Team Sky’s first win of 2017 with Herald Sun Tour prologue victory
Eurosport will still be available to Sky TV customers after Sky and Discovery reach agreement
Simon and Adam Yates to kick off season alongside Nairo Quintana in Spain
Tour of California 2017 route confirmed
Marcel Kittel: The first win of the year gives confidence to the whole team
Mark Cavendish suffers late puncture at Dubai Tour, but is still able to take third place
Bradley Wiggins turned down Strictly Come Dancing because he ‘didn’t fancy the lycra and sparkles’
MPs launch inquiry into soft sentences for drivers who kill or injure cyclists
Marcel Kittel powers to Dubai Tour stage one win with Mark Cavendish third
Chris Froome ready for face-off with Esteban Chaves at Herald Sun Tour
BMW driver fined £375 after injuring cyclist and failing to stop as he was ‘listening to loud music’
How to watch Eurosport without a Sky TV subscription
Watch: Australian rider has lucky escape as kangaroo jumps over his head
‘Drink cycling is much more accepted than drink driving’ finds study
Watch: Rider forced to cling to side of bridge above 30ft ravine after finish line crash
More news