Ramunas Navardauskus moves into overall lead at Vuelta a San Juan after time trial victory
Chinese man gets lost on ride home; spends a month cycling 500km in the wrong direction
Luke Rowe column: The first ride after the off-season is grim
Andy Schleck has driving ban suspended after long legal process
‘We have the data that says Quintana can win the Giro and the Tour this year’
Dr Hutch: The never-ending search for the perfect winter cycling glove
Reynolds wheels get new rim sizes and new models for 2017
US cycling to receive a boost with new Colorado Classic race planned
‘Nicole Cooke has offered a critique that British Cycling would be foolish to ignore’
Pro bike: Tony Martin’s new Canyon Speedmax CF SLX
‘Why do cyclists ride in the middle of the road?’ – you asked Google, and we’ve got the answer
Vincenzo Nibali: It’s difficult to fail at the Tour when you have a budget like Team Sky
Riders could face snow and ice at this weekend’s Cyclocross World Championships
Watch: Motorcyclist riding in cycle lane falls off while trying to intimidate cyclist
Abu Dhabi Tour 2017 start list: Nairo Quintana and Mark Cavendish head star-studded line-up
Castelli on the cheap: 12 amazing deals on premium winter kit
Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel set for first sprint clash at Dubai Tour
JLT Condor’s Jon Mould claims Britain’s first UCI road win of 2017
Tom Boonen ‘proud to be first pro to win on disc brakes’
This amazing home-made system allowed cyclist to ‘ride’ the length of Britain in virtual reality (video)
Tom Boonen takes first victory of 2017 with Vuelta a San Juan stage
British Cycling hits back over Nicole Cooke’s allegations of sexism in cycling
Marcel Kittel: I’ll need my 2016 Giro legs to beat Cav at the Tour
Best cycling sportives in Scotland
Camden police won’t fine pavement cyclists if they have good reason to be there
Pro bike: Mathieu van der Poel’s Stevens Super Prestige
12 of the best upcoming cycling sportives to ride
American state sets out plans to ban cyclists from riding on rural roads
Disc brakes make first appearance in pro peloton in 2017
Nicole Cooke presents damning evidence to Parliamentary inquiry into sexism and doping in cycling
Watch: Chaos at Vuelta a San Juan as riders forced to climb over barriers to complete stage
