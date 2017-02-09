The north pennines area of outstanding natural beauty is one of those rare gems in the British landscape.

NEW Pennine Pedaler – 2017 Adventure Cross Series

When: Sunday 4th June 2017

Where: Stanhope Showground, Unthank Park, Stanhope. County Durham. DL13 2PQ

Why Ride It: Comprising of open moors and peatlands, tucked away dales, meadows and woodlands, it’s a diverse and beautiful area criss-crossed with a network of bridleways, forest roads, byways, old railway lines, quiet tarred lanes and roads making it a fantastic landscape to explore by bike and a perfect Adventure Cross ride.

The Pennine Pedaler Adventure Cross is a new route for the 2017 season. We think it offers a different challenge from the other events in the adventure cross series as there are simply so many different types of surface and terrain to be tackled.

Both the Massif (long) and Mini Massif (short) routes start with a bang and begin with a road climb out of Weardale before topping out on the moors and taking to the first off road sector on the Waskerley Way.

A series of minor roads over moors and down dales follow before the both routes get into the heart of the countryside and the off road sectors start flowing thick and fast.

The Mini Massif is a 77km / 48 mile long journey which has nine off road sectors which comprise 37km / 23 miles of the total distance. Add in a not so mini 1,575m of ascent and it’s a Mini Massif that will be a proper big day out.

The Massif route is 102km’s / 64 miles long with 11 off road sectors totalling 40km / 25 miles. With 2,115m of ascent it’s going to be a grand day on the bike and definitely one that’s best suited to a cross bike or a lightweight hardtail.

The routes have a very wide range of different off road surfaces from gritty tracks, muddy byways, moorland singletrack, hardpacked gravel and bridleways through grassy fields. There really is a bit of everything in the Pennine Pedaler.

CW difficulty rating:

Technical terrain difficulty: 3/5 (on a Cross Bike)

Wilderness Riding 4/5

