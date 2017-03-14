Dartmoor Demon- Cycling Weekly Sportive Series

What better way to kickstart your Bank Holiday weekend than with a Devonian sportive across the moors

When: Saturday 29 April 2017

Where: Exeter Racecourse, Kennford, Exeter, Devon, EX6 7XS

Why ride it? If you’re looking for a challenging ride that could be the maker of your year, then look no further than our ride around the stunning setting of Dartmoor.

Hills, glorious scenery and more hills – the Dartmoor Demon is one of the most challenging rides of the year and is set to an awesome backdrop. New this year, we have added a 35 mile short route to make the event more accessible, but if it’s a challenge you’re after the 90 mile epic route has 8458 feet of climbing.

>> For booking information visit UK Cycling Events <<

You’ll be eased in at the start, as you ride north towards Dunsford, through Haldon Forest to the River Teign, with a nice long descent leading to a flat section of around 8.5 miles that’s only disturbed by a few short bumps in the road.

Shortly after you turn to ride southwest, you’ll reach the first climb towards Moretonhampstead and into Dartmoor National Park. Here you’ll begin to notice how remote your surroundings become as you head further and further into the moors.

If you are a Strava user, for a more detailed look at the route map and a 3D route profile click here.

Dartmoor Demon Short Route: 35 miles

Dartmoor Demon Standard Route: 50 miles

Dartmoor Demon Epic Route: 90 miles

Once you’ve completed the long steady Doccombe climb, there’s a short respite, but its not long until you’re climbing again, as you ride out of Moretonhampstead via an almost 5.5-mile drag. There’s plenty to see in the National Park, including the old prison, the ancient hamlet of Postbridge and whole load of ponies, but you’ll need to be 100 per cent concentrated for what’s about to come.

At around 30 miles, the Standard route riders will split off from those taking on the Epic, and head back eastward. Meanwhile, the Epic riders will take in a more than 40-mile hilly loop to the very western edge of the park before hitting the 25 per cent climb out of Poundsgate, before rejoining the Standard route.

Those on the Standard haven’t got it easy though, with the difficult climb of Dartmeet greeting you as you cut across the middle of the centre of the park.

From there on for both sets of riders, there’s a more 20 per cent climbs in the way between you and the finish. And remember that descent from the start of the course? Well it’s back, and you’ll be working your way back up to the top where the host venue of Exeter Racecourse and the finish line awaits you.

Once there, you’ll definitely feel like you’ve earned that sit down and good helping of grub, as you swap stories with other riders about which bit of the course was really the hardest.

Event photography

SportivePhoto will be taking pictures of all riders at our events. Visit SportivePhoto once you have taken part in the event to view your photos!

