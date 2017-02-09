South Downs Spring – Cycling Weekly Sportive Series

This spring sportive will hopefully provide decent weather for a challenging but rewarding pedal around the South Downs.

When: Saturday 1 April 2017

Where: Plumpton Race Course, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 3AL

Why ride it? This is a great course set amongst the country’s youngest national park, the South Downs. With varied terrain but no huge climbs, you still accumulate plenty of metres of climbing but without the lung busting efforts needed on many other sportives.

This South Downs Spring Sportive starts and finishes at Plumpton Racecourse; a superb venue with stunning views across the Downs. Relatively early in the season, and the fourth in our series, this sportive includes shorter routes to ease riders into the busy summer ahead. Despite the shorter overall mileage, this route’s oscillating profile means it’s still plenty challenging enough.

From the start you are into the rolling lanes of this corner of Sussex. The scenery is spectacular as you head east, where the gentle undulation provides for the perfect introduction to the rest of the route. Now with some miles in the legs and feeling warmed up, the route turns north. Here the rolling hills and drags are much closer together, keeping the effort levels up as the miles tick away.

If you are a Strava user, to see a more detailed route map and a 3D route profile click here.

South Downs Spring Short Route: 33 miles

South Downs Spring Standard Route: 61 miles

South Downs Spring Epic Route: 85 miles

The main ascent of the Standard and Epic routes is up to Waldron, where riders will find the first feed station. This climb stands at a total of 1.5km in length. The gradient isn’t too gruelling, but there are sections of the climb that hang around 6% consistently for a distance.

For those taking on the Epic route, the ride continues to head north towards the climb of Castle Hill, which maxes out at just over 12%. This is where the winter’s training will really show through as riders are tested on the hardest ascent the event offers. With this out of the way, the route loops back through picturesque lanes before rejoining the standard course.

The second feed station can be found in Isfield, and this is also the point where all three routes come back together for the run in south towards the racecourse. The routes stay together for about 13 miles, before the Short and Standard head for the finish and the Epic does its final loop.

Upon completion, riders are welcomed in with a quality medal.

