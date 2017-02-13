Wheel deals: up to 50% off your favourite wheel brands

We've collated the best wheel deals on the internet from the likes of: Easton, Shimano, Campagnolo, Fulcrum and more...

It’s come to that time of year where you should start thinking about cleaning and re-greasing those trusty bomb proof winter wheels ready to stick back into the garage, whilst you look to splurge on something a little lighter, faster and just outright sexy to liven up your ride.

>>> Road wheels buyer’s guide: everything you need to know

You’ll have the choice of race dedicated carbon tubular, clincher or tubeless ready wheels with alloy options too – companies are even offering wheel, tyre and tube bundles too. Whatever takes your fancy there will be a bargain to be had.

>>> Spring clothing cycling deals

Keep an eye out on all our pages for the best cycling deals heading into the spring and summer months.

Our pick of the best wheel deals

Shimano Ultegra 6800 wheelset tyre and tube bundle

>>> Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £279.97 (reduced from £464.97)

This wheel tyre bundle deal works out at £299.95 if you select the Shimano Ultegra 6800 wheelset with Continental Gatorskin tyres and Continental Race tubes. Other options are available which will change the price.

Easton EC90 Aero 55 Tubular

>>> Buy now from Chain Reaction Cycles for £939.99 (reduced from £1899.99)

Shimano RS11 clincher wheelset

>>> Buy now from Ribble for £94.04 (reduced from £159.99)

Fulcrum Racing Quattro LG CX wheelset

>>> Buy now from Wiggle for £235.98 (reduced from £314.99)

Mavic Ksyrium Pro disc wheelset

>>> Buy now from Chain Reaction Cycles for £674.99 (reduced from £794.99)

Zipp 202 Firecrest Carbon Cluncher Disc wheelset

>>> Buy now from Tweek Cycles for £646 (reduced from £969)

Shimano Ultegra 6800 wheelset

>>> Buy now from Wiggle for £260.72 (reduced from £424.98)

Campagnolo Shamal Ultra C17 clincher wheels

>>> Buy now from Ribble for £769.99 (reduced from £953.99)

Zipp 404 Firecrest rear wheel

>>> Buy now from Evans Cycles for £729.99 (reduced from £1138.00)

Zipp Super 9 clincher disc wheel

>>> Buy now from Tweeks for £1439.00 (reduced from £1987.00)

Fast Forward F6R Full Carbon clincher wheelset

>>> Buy now from Wiggle for £1575 (reduced from £1575)