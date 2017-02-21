Legends cycling kit available for a limited time only

Cartoonist and illustrator Richard Mitchelson joins with custom clothing brand Milltag to produce limited time only Legends cycling kit

Rich Michelson has worked with some cool brand within cycling: Shimano, Strava and Maserati to name but a few. He also created this smart infographic for the guys at Yellow Jersey insurance that aims to demystify air travel with a bike bag.

This time he has teamed up with custom cycling clothing brand Milltag that sees Michelson’s cycling legends printed on a small range of cycle garments, which includes a print too.

The legends kit will see the likes of Eddy Mercx, Marco Pantani, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Bernard Hinault, Chris Boardman and Tom Simpson printed in the Mitchelson’s recognisable illustrations.

A jersey, cap and snood will be available to buy ranging size wise from XS to XXL and will only be available to order until Friday March 3rd. After that date you will not be able to order any more and it will take around eight weeks to be made and delivered.

Milltag say that the clothing used is a ‘technical jersey for the keen amateur rider’. It is a club fit that features high-wicking Coolplus micro-fibre material on the main body with anti-bacterial and active wicking Carbonmesh sides and Lightweight Stretchfit sleeves.

More information can be found at www.richmitch.co.uk