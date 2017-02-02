How long could Andriy Grivko be suspended for after punching Marcel Kittel?

Astana rider Andriy Grivko could be suspended for a lengthy period of time by the UCI after punching Marcel Kittel on stage three of the Dubai Tour.

Andriy Grivko could be suspended from racing for a maximum of six months and also banned from competing in World Championships for punching Marcel Kittel at the Dubai Tour.

The Astana rider, 33, was disqualified from the race at the end of stage three and fined 200 Swiss francs. His team apologised for the Ukrainian’s actions which left Kittel sporting a cut above his left eye.

Kittel has called on the UCI’s Disciplinary Commission to ban Grivko for six months, and under the UCI rules, infringement of rules carries a suspension ranging from a minimum of one month to a maximum of six months.

It is up to the Disciplinary Commission to determine if Grivko behaved “in a violent manner” towards “a UCI body or its members” and if such actions “blemished the image, the reputation or the interests of cycling or the UCI.”

>>> Marcel Kittel’s Twitter response to Andriy Grivko punching him in the face is absolutely perfect

Rule 12.1.005 says that the UCI’s President, Brian Cookson, or any of the three of his vice-presidents, may impose severe penalties “such as exclusion from participation in World Championships, continental championships or Olympic Games”.

So although a six-month suspension would lapse by early August, Grivko could possibly return to racing but not be allowed to compete at September’s Worlds in Bergen, Norway.

Additionally the rules state that such penalties “may also be applied to the group (trade team, national federation) to which the offender belongs to and to its other members.” However, it seems very unlikely that the UCI would impose a penalty on Astana and/or the Ukrainian Cycling Federation.

Should Grivko be suspended, he will not be able to compete in any cycling event, including non-UCI races. Failure to abide by suspension rules could inflict a new period of suspension equal in length to the original period, of which would be added to the end of the original suspension. A further fine of between 1,000 and 5,000 Swiss francs could also be imposed.

Additionally, during suspension, the rider must not be the recipient of any financial contribution from either their national federation or a sponsor.