Cycling Weekly Sportive Series partner Canyon, have the perfect match for every rider, beginner or pro, and every road

Which Canyon should be your Canyon?

For years Canyon road bikes have been proven right at the very top. Fighting at the front in the Tour de France, setting tempo in the local chain gang or building up to the biggest challenge in your season, these bikes are developed to excel in every scenario. Raising the bar in comfort with the Endurace, unstoppable versatility with the Ultimate, and effortless speed with the Aeroad.

ENDURACE

SPORT GEOMETRY

No two rides are the same. When you need a bike that covers you for any scenario, the Endurace comes calling. Combining the endurance-optimised Sport geometry with a host of features designed to enhance control and comfort, Canyon has targeted riders who want to go far and go fast.

From £799

ULTIMATE

SPORT PRO GEOMETRY

For a decade the Ultimate series has stood at the pinnacle of the Canyon road bike range. These framesets are meticulous designed to combined low weight and maximum stiffness with outstanding ride quality to create an unparalleled overall package. With the Sport Pro Geometry the rider can achieve the ideal position on the bike for optimum performance and comfort for hours in the saddle. Available in a wide range of carbon or aluminium models, these machines have been proven at the top level for years and are the ride of choice for pros and enthusiasts alike.

From £1,349

AEROAD

PRO GEOMETRY

With multiple Tour de France stage wins and Monuments like the Tour of Flanders already under its belt, this bike has the competitive edge you’re after. The innovative Trident 2.0 tube profiles cut through the air to give a real world speed advantage, while the pro Geometry provides a low and aggressive riding position for unrivalled aero efficiency. Stiff for the finish line sprint, light for climbing ease and compliant on rough roads, the Aeroad CF SLX is the most complete aero race bike out there.

From £3,249

>>>Cycling Weekly Bike of the Year>>>>