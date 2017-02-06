Spring cycling clothing: a buyer’s guide (video)

Our guide to how to cope with changeable spring conditions

While in summer you should always be able to ride in shorts and a short sleeve jersey, and in winter you’re wrapped up in a jacket and bib tights, spring can be a tricky time for riders to know what to wear.

Often you can be heading out early for your weekend ride when the temperature is struggling in single figures and there’s a bit of moisture in the air, but a quick look at the weather forecast tells you that two hours later and it will be 10ºC hotter and blazing sunshine. So what kit should you have at your disposal to make sure that you can cope with such changeable conditions?

The Basics

Your basic outfit is going to remain pretty much unchanged for most spring and autumn riding. That means a mid-weight base layer, a jersey, and some nice comfy shorts.

As you’re not riding in very hot or very cold conditions, your shorts are probably the most important of these three items of clothing. Comfort is your biggest priority. This is the time of year where the weather is getting better, the days are getting longer, and you’re going to begin racking up the miles, so make sure you do a bit of shopping around to find a pair with a comfortable pad to make sure that you’re not left aching and constantly standing out of the saddle to relieve pressure in sensitive areas.

Our recommendation? Endura FS260-Pro SL bib-short.

Buy now: Endura FS260-Pro SL bib-short from Evans Cycles for £94.99

As for the jersey and baselayer, you don’t really need anything special. The baselayer shouldn’t be a really lightweight mesh version like you’d wear in summer, and can even be the same short sleeve baselayer that might have got you through the whole of winter. As long as it’s short sleeve, is good at wicking away and not too thick or thin so it can cope with a wide range of temperatures then you’ll be fine.

It’s a similar story with the jersey. If speed is your priority, then you might want to get an aero jersey, but for the rest of us, there’s no need to break the bank. As you’ll see below, you should be wearing extra layers over the top if it’s cold or rainy, so you don’t need a super-breathable or super-warm jersey, just something that fits well and has enough pocket space to carry all your essentials.

Our recommendation? Castelli Volata FZ jersey.

Buy now: Castelli Volata FZ jersey from Evans Cycles for £44.99

Waterproof

Unfortunately spring isn’t all sunshine and daffodils, and there are inevitably going to be weekends where, if you want to ride, you’re going to find yourself toiling away in the rain.

For days where it’s wet and cold and the rain is set in for the duration, then a wet weather jackets such as the Castelli Gabba can be a good option, but if you’re out for a long ride in spring or autumn, you’re more likely to encounter showers along the route, meaning that you will need something lighter and less heavy duty.

As the temperature is hopefully in double figures and the rain hopefully not torrential, you can go for a lighter waterproof jacket that can offer breathability, and is easy to take off and stuff down small enough that you can fit it into a jersey pocket when the rain starts to subside. And if your jersey pockets are full, then you can always stuff it up the back of your jersey instead.

Our recommendation? Sportful Hot Pack NoRain Jacket.

Buy now: Sportful Hot Pack NoRain Jacket from Wiggle for £84

Gilet

For drier days where the forecast tells you that it’s safe to leave the waterproof at home, then a gilet is a sensible option. This is great for days where you’re heading out early in the morning when there’s still a chill in the air, but have a big day out planned, so need something that you can take off when the weather starts to heat up.

You’re main priorities when looking for a gilet for spring and autumn riding is finding one with a windproof front to keep the chill off your torso early in the ride, and, as with the waterproofs, that will pack down small enough to be dispensed with and stuffed into your back pocket when the sun comes out to play.

As an added bonus, this type of gilet is great if you’re planning a riding trip to the mountains. Yes, you might like to think that you can leave all your spring and autumn kit at home when jetting off to the Alps in July, but a gilet such as this is a must if you want to properly enjoy the long descents, which can be rather chilly even at the height of summer.

Our recommendation? dhb Classic Windproof gilet.

Buy now: dhb Classic Windproof gilet from Wiggle for £35

Arm warmers

In my mind, arm warmers are the most under-rated pieces of kit in any cyclists wardrobe. Although they’re going to see the most use in spring and autumn, you’re still going to be pulling them out now and again through summer and winter. And yet, they seem to be a piece of kit that many manufacturers struggle to get right, with many riders unable to find arm warmers that are tight enough around the bicep so as not to fall down, while still being long enough to go all the way to the wrist.

This means that if you do find a pair that fit you perfectly, then it might be worth getting a couple of pairs, as you’re probably going to be wearing them on most days in spring and autumn. Beside the sizing, make sure you find a pair that offer some light thermal and windproof protection, and there are also some slightly pricier offerings with water-resistant coatings for drizzly days.

Our recommendation? Sportful NoRain arm warmers.

Buy now: Sportful NoRain arm warmers from Evans Cycles for £26

Knee warmers

Slightly less essential are your knee warmers. To be honest you can make do with switching straight from leg warmers to bare legs in April, but if you’ve got dodgy knees or just feel the cold more than others, then some knee warmers can be a good in-between option for early season riding.

Like leg warmers, you want a pair with good silicon grippers around the top to stop them from falling down, and also a pair with a decent fit so you don’t end up with material bunching around the knee. As for the construction, you should look for a pair with thermal and windproof protection, and, like arm warmers above, there are also knee warmers that have a water-resistant coating applied.

Our recommendation? Lusso Nitelife Thermal Knee Warmers.

Buy now: Lusso Nitelife Thermal Knee Warmers from Merlin Cycles

Overshoes

While in winter you need a pair of overshoes that will keep your feet warm, this is less of a priority in spring. Instead, you need to look for some overshoes that will keep your feet dry (or at least dryish) in light or moderate rain, and will also keep your shoes clean when riding on wet roads.

For this task, you’re overshoes should be thin so as not to make you feet get too hot, have a waterproof outer, and fit snugly around your ;eg so water doesn’t run down you calves and into your shoes.

Our recommendation? Endura Road II overshoes.

Buy now: Endura Road II overshoes from Tweeks Cycles for £23.74

Gloves

Again, like knee warmers, gloves aren’t an essential part of your spring cycling wardrobe, and it’s really up to you if you want to wear them, or think that you’re Belgian enough to make do without.

If you do feel the need for gloves, then you should invest in some with full fingers, but without much in the way of insulation so as to make sure that your hands don’t overheat. Recently woollen gloves have begun to come back into fashion, although make sure you get some with some grippers on the palms so that you can maintain grip on the bars even in the wet.

Cotton Cap

If it’s raining, then it can be a good idea to slip a cotton cap on underneath your helmet. This isn’t really there to keep your head warm, but is mainly useful for its peak, which you should flip down to stop the rain from falling directly into your eyes.

Sunglasses

Surprisingly, sunglasses are a great addition to your riding kit whatever the weather. Most pairs now come with interchangeable lenses, which mean that you can wear normal lenses when it’s sunny, yellow lenses to brighten things up when it’s a bit gloomy, and clear lenses when riding after dark.

They’re also useful when riding in wet weather. Combine them with a cotton cap and they should do a perfect job of keeping the rain out of your eyes, and if you’re riding fast enough then water shouldn’t collect on the lenses either.