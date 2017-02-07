Alzheimer’s Research UK launches partnership with UK Cycling Events

Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, has announced a year-long partnership with UK Cycling Events for 2017.

UK Cycling Events runs over 70 events across the UK every year. These range from mass-participation road sportives to off-road mountain biking courses. Distances and difficulty vary between events, meaning there’s something for all abilities of rider.

As official charity partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK is encouraging riders to support dementia research as they cycle. People can do this easily by making a quick donation or by collecting sponsorship money. There will also be some events throughout the year where participants can donate their registration fee to the charity.

The funds raised will help to power Alzheimer’s Research UK’s world class dementia research, focusing on prevention, diagnosis and developing vital treatments. There is currently no cure for dementia or anything to slow or stop its progression.

Dawn Brooks, Head of Marketing at UK Cycling Events, said of the new partnership:

“I think we all fear dementia and the changes it brings to our lives. UK Cycling Events are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with Alzheimer’s Research UK as our charity partner in 2017. We are confident their cause will resonate with our riders and therefore help raise much-needed funds for their vital research.”

>>> Enter an event at UK Cycling Events

Dementia is the leading cause of death in England and Wales, however research suggests that you can reduce your risk of developing the condition by maintaining a healthy lifestyle – exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, not smoking and drinking alcohol only within recommended limits.

Kenneth Foreman, Sporting Events Manager at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:

“We’re really excited to announce our partnership with UK Cycling Events and to have the opportunity to raise vital funds and further awareness of dementia.

“Around 225,000 people in the UK will develop dementia this year – that’s one every three minutes. Only research will protect future generations from the heartbreak of this devastating condition.”

Find out more at www.alzheimersresearchuk.org

Enter an event at UK Cycling Events