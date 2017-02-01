Is this the new Cervélo R5?

A new bike that looks to be an updated Cervélo R5 has been spotted at the Tour of Dubai

Cervélo is the bike sponsor of Dimension Data, who are currently racing in the Dubai Tour with their star sprinter Mark Cavendish. Although the team has the lightweight Cervélo R5 climbing bike at their disposal, in recent times they have almost exclusively opted to ride the slightly heavier, but more aerodynamic Cervélo S5.

The current Cervélo R5 has been around since 2012 and is consequently ready for an update. A new frame had appeared on the UCI’s list of approved frames on January 6, 2017 with the name ‘R5 rim brake version.’ The specific nature of this name, suggests there is also a disc brake version of the same bike soon to be announced.

The new bike appears to have a camouflage style paint job, similar to that used by large car companies, when they test prototypes out on open roads. Car companies use these paint jobs in a bid to break up and hide the shape of the new designs. Despite this, the new design appears to have slightly different tube shapes, bigger chain stays and shorter headtube. The fork looks more bladed than the previous R5 too.

Cervélo is yet to comment.