12 of the best upcoming cycling events to ride

A selection of the best cycling sportives and events that take place in the next two months
There are hundreds of cycling events throughout 2017 in virtually every corner of Britain, as the popularity of cycling shows no sign of diminishing.
To help you pick out some of the best events to ride, we present a selection of sportives and other rides over the coming weeks.
January
Sunday January 15
Evans Cycles London Road Sportive
Isleworth, Middlesex
40, 54 and 73 mile routes
>>> Online entry and more info
Part of Evans Cycles’ Ride It series, the London Road Sportive aims to be as inclusive as possible with a variety of routes for all abilities, and free entry for under-16s. The ride heads west out of the opulent Osterley Park, and up towards Beaconsfield and Chalfont St Giles.
Sunday January 22
Velo Schils Interbike Sportive
Colchester, Essex
50 and 74km
>>> Online entry and more info
Starting from the Velo Schils Interbike shop in Colchester, this event features two distances in the Essex countryside but the option to join a ‘fast’ group on the full 74km distance. Entry costs just £7.
Watch: What to pack for every sportive
Saturday January 28
Resolutions Sportive
Aldershot, Hampshire
17, 36 and 52 mile routes
>>> Online entry and more info
A ride designed to help those who made a New Year resolution to ride more: the routes all take in the hills and scenery of the North Downs, starting and finishing at Aldershot Barracks.
February
Saturday February 11
The Rocket Sportive
Amberley, West Sussex
16, 33 and 62 mile routes
>>> Online entry and more info
A ride that takes place in the relatively flat Weald between the North and South Downs, and with warm feed stations offering hot drinks – ideal for February.
Saturday February 18-Sunday February 19
Kielder Cross Challenge
Kielder Forest Park, Northumberland
40 and 60km routes
>>> Online entry and more info
This off-road event includes two rides, on Saturday (Feb 18) is a night ride around the entire Lakeside Way and Sunday’s (Feb 19) outing is an endurance challenge. Riders can do one event, or both for a total of 100km (62 miles).
>>> The best cycling sportives in Yorkshire
Sunday February 26
Wattbike No Excuses Sportive
East of England Showground, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
54 and 84 mile routes
>>> Online entry and more info
Those who turn up and take part after entering the No Excuses will have their entry fee refunded, therefore allowing them to ride for free – literally, there’s no excuse for not doing it.
Sunday February 26
Bucks Road Sportive
Rickmansworth, Herts
85 and 100km routes
>>> Online entry and more info
The Chiltern Hills host the Bucks Road Sportive, which promises to be quite a challenge for a February day.
March
Saturday March 4
Cycling Weekly Wiltshire Wildcat
Salisbury Racecourse, Wiltshire
30, 61 and 81 mile routes
>>> Online entry and more info
Cycling Weekly‘s 2017 sportive series kicks off in the West Country, with a downland route through ancient villages and rolling scenery, and starting/finishing at the well-appointed Salisbury Racecourse.
Sunday March 5
Evans Cycles Leeds Road Sportive
Harewood House Estate, Leeds
30, 50 and 75 mile routes
>>> Online entry and more info
Just under 7,000 feet (2000 metres) of ascending feature in the long version of Evans Cycles’ Leeds Road Sportive, which takes in the Wharfedale Valley.
Saturday March 11
Wiggle Ups and Downs Sportive
Cranleigh, Surrey
37, 53 and 80 mile routes
>>> Online entry and more info
As the name suggests, this is a ride that is not short of hills. Quiet country lanes take you around the Surrey Hills and touching into Sussex and the edge of the South Downs.
>>> The best cyclo sportives near London
Watch: What to eat for your next sportive
Sunday March 12
The Spring Onion
Cobham, Surrey
65 mile route
>>> Online entry and more info
With over 5,000 feet (1524 metres) of climbing during its 65 miles, the Spring Onion may well make your eyes water.
Sunday March 19
Wheelbase Spring Classic
Kendal, Cumbria
40 and 66 mile routes
>>> Online entry and more info
Both of the distances offered by the Wheelbase Spring Classic include a timed effort up the 1.7-mile Shap climb, giving an extra dimension to this testing ride.