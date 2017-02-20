Abu Dhabi Tour live TV guide

Eurosport has live coverage of the 2017 Abu Dhabi Tour, running from February 23-26

Elevation to top-tier WorldTour status and subsequent change in calendar dates from October to February for the Abu Dhabi Tour means that it has barely been five months since the 2016 edition.

Starting on Thursday, February 23, riders have four hot, dusty stages to complete before the winner is crowned on Sunday, February 26, with three stages for the sprinters and an uphill finish on stage three to Jebel Hafeet.

Tanel Kangert won the 2016 edition for Astana, with Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) claiming the inaugural edition of the race in 2015.

Eurosport is the home of the race on UK television, with live coverage and highlights for all four stages.

Timings may be subject to change, so keep checking back here for the latest updates.

>>> Abu Dhabi Tour 2017: Latest news, reports and info

Stage One – Thursday, February 23

11.15-13.15, LIVE, Eurosport 2

18.00-19.30, highlights, Eurosport 2

20.30-22.00, highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage Two – Friday, February 24

11.15-13.15, LIVE, Eurosport 2

18.00-19.30, highlights, Eurosport 2

20.30-22.00, highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage Three – Saturday, February 25

11.15-13.15, LIVE, Eurosport 2

15.45-16.30, highlights, Eurosport 2

20.15-21.00, highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage Four – Sunday, February 26

16.00-17.30, LIVE, Eurosport 2

20.45-21.45, highlights, Eurosport 2