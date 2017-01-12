Alejandro Valverde injured after hitting barrier during training ride

Spanish star Alejandro Valverde receives injuries after riding into barrier during a training ride, his Movistar team confirm

Alejandro Valverde has suffered injuries after reportedly crashing into a barrier during a training ride, and says that he can ‘barely move at the moment’.

In a statement issued by his Movistar team on Wednesday evening, Valverde said that he had injured his arm and chest in the incident.

“It was a really hard blow,” Valverde said. “The barriers of the housing estate went down before I was through, and I hit [it] straight with my arms and chest.

“I tried to continue with my ride, but I could carry on for only 30 more minutes, because it really hurt.”

The 36-year-old Spaniard said that he is treating in the injury with ice to try and keep the inflammation to a minimum.

“I’m putting some ice on the areas and anti-inflammatories should prevent the injury from going any further, but it could get worse tomorrow when the areas start to heal in cold.

“Happily, it seems like it’s all a muscle thing, but to be honest, I can barely move at the moment.”

The team says that a decision regarding Valverde’s presence at today’s Vuelta a España route presentation would be made prior to the event.

Last year, Valverde won La Fleche Wallonne for a third consecutive time, a stage of the Giro d’Italia and third overall, and overall victories in the Vuelta a Andalucia and Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. He also supported Colombian team-mate Nairo Quintana to third place in the Tour de France and victory in the Vuelta a España.

Valverde himself won the Vuelta a España in 2009. Last year was the first time that Valverde has ridden all three Grand Tours in the same season, and his first outing in the Giro.