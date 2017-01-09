Alex Peters will not race for Team Sky during 2017

London rider Alex Peters takes 'step back' from Team Sky citing personal issues, and will rejoin the SEG Racing Academy for the 2017 season

Alex Peters will not race for Team Sky in 2017, instead re-joining the SEG Racing Academy development team for the season.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, Team Sky said that the squad and 22-year-old from Hackney, London, had come to a mutual agreement.

Peters, who joined Team Sky full-time at the start of the 2016 season, cites ‘personal issues’ that meant he has struggled with focussing on being part of the British WorldTour outfit.

“Alex Peters and Team Sky have agreed that Alex will return to the SEG Racing Academy for the 2017 season,” said Sky in the statement.

Peter said: “I’ve had a tough time recently and struggled with some personal issues that have made it difficult for me to give the team, and my cycling career, my full commitment. Having spoken to the team and those around me, we’ve agreed together that I will return to the SEG Racing Academy.

“I do feel like I will be making a step back to make strides forward. I’ve learned an enormous amount and I’m keen to succeed as a cyclist over the long term at the top level. I’m looking forward to continuing my development.”

Before joining Sky as a full-time rider at the start of 2016, Peters had ridden for the Dutch Continental SEG Racing Academy squad during 2015, and joined Sky at the end of that season as a stagiaire.

Peters had ridden for British team Madison-Genesis from 2013-14, notably winning the 2014 Tour of the Reservoir and placing second in the 2014 An Post Rás.