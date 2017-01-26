Andy Schleck has driving ban suspended after long legal process

Luxembourg former professional Andy Schleck successfully appeals against a one-month driving ban for speeding

Former professional cyclist Andy Schleck has had a ban for speeding in his car suspended after lodging an appeal.

Schleck was clocked driving at 84kmh (52mph) in a 50kmh (31mph) zone in Frisange in his native Luxembourg during August 2015, Luxemburger Wort reports.

The 31-year-old was handed a one-month ban from driving and a fine, but lodged an appeal as he needed to drive for his work.

This led to a protracted legal process, but Schleck has now heard that the ban has been suspended. It will remain on file for five years. During that time, if Schleck is caught speeding again, it will come into force.

Schleck retired from professional cycling in 2014, and opened his bike shop – Andy Schleck Cycles – in Itzig, Luxembourg, in February 2016. In addition to running the shop, Schleck also runs training camps.

The business hit a setback in August when an electrical fire caused some damage, and re-opened in September.

Schleck won the 2010 Tour de France, and was runner-up in the 2009 and 2011 editions. He won three individual stages in the race. He was runner-up in the 2007 Giro d’Italia, his first Grand Tour outing, and won Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2009.

Schleck’s brother Frank retired from cycling at the end of 2016.