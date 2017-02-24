Watch: Bernhard Eisel shows good skills to clear debris from road during Abu Dhabi Tour

Austrian pro Bernhard Eisel deftly kicks an object out of the road during the Abu Dhabi Tour to ensure the safety of the following peloton

While the debate over the safety of disc brakes in the pro peloton continues, Dimension Data pro Bernhard Eisel has made his own contribution to the safety of the bunch during stage two of the Abu Dhabi Tour.

The Austrian was riding at the front of the peloton ahead of team-mate Mark Cavendish, wearing the red jersey of race leader.

Eisel then spots an object in the road – which looks like a discarded waterbottle. He swiftly moves ahead, unclips his right foot and freewheels towards the item before deftly flicking it across the road with his shoe.

>>> Marcel Kittel: ‘I’m not using disc brakes out of respect for my colleagues’

The object is them propelled across the tarmac, safely out of the way of the peloton as it speeds towards the finish in Abu Dhabi City, where a fast bunch sprint is expected.

Thirty-six-year-old Eisel is widely regarded as one of the most experienced and well respected riders in the current pro peloton. He often acts as road captain within Dimension Data and acts as a key lead-out man for long-term team-mate Cavendish.

Great though Eisel’s skills are in clearing away the object, he’s slightly short of the dexterity shown by Tobias Ludvigsson in last year’s Vuelta a España, where he removed a waterbottle from the road using a flick of his front wheel.