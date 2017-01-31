BMW driver fined £375 after injuring cyclist and failing to stop as he was ‘listening to loud music’

William Whincup later returned to the scene after discovering the damage to his car

A BMW driver who failed to stop after hitting a cyclist because he was “listening to loud music” has been fined £375 and given five penalty points after pleading guilty to careless driving.

William Whincup hit Mark Douglas on the A193 in Blyth in October 2016, leaving Mr Douglas with a broken hip, which required surgery, and a deep cut to his left elbow.

According to the Telegraph, South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court heard how Mr Whincup only realised that he had been involved in a collision when he arrived home and saw the damage to his BMW 530.

Mr Whincup then retraced his steps to find the injured Mr Douglas being attended to by witnesses, telling him “Sorry mate, I didn’t see you. I think it was because I had my music blaring”.

Mark Harrison, representing Mr Whincup, said that his client deserved some credit for returning to the scene of the accident.

“But for this defendant returning to the scene of the accident, I don’t think there’s any question he wouldn’t be appearing before you because nobody noted down the registration number of description of the vehicle when he left the scene.

“The only reason he mentions the music playing loud is because he didn’t hear the impact of the car and Mr Douglas.”

However that is unlikely to provide much solace to Mark Douglas, who told the court how his life had changed since the accident.

“I live with my wife and two daughters, aged two and seven months. I had to struggle upstairs using the handrail and crutches as the bathroom and bedroom are on the first floor.”

He added: “Fortunately, my wife is on maternity leave at the moment, as I’m unable to look after the children on my own. I’m unable to lift or bath them or get up during the night to check on them.”