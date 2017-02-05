Bradley Wiggins injured in training for TV show ‘The Jump’

Olympic cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins suffers ankle injury during training for Channel 4's The Jump, but will carry on regardless

The show must go on 👊🏻🇬🇧 A photo posted by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:47am PST

Bradley Wiggins has suffered an injury while training for the Channel 4 reality TV show The Jump.

The 2012 Tour de France winner and multiple Olympic champion posted a photograph of himself on Instagram having his left ankle attended to, writing “The show must go on”.

The show puts a selection of celebrities through their paces in a variety of winter sports, including ski jumping, bobsledding and downhill skiing.

>>> Bradley Wiggins taking part in The Jump so he doesn’t get fat

Several former contestants have come away from the show with injuries in past seasons. Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle suffered a broken back.

Presenter and model Vogue Williams has already withdrawn from the current series due to knee injury.

When asked about whether he was worried about injuries, 36-year-old Wiggins previously said: “No, not at all. People go skiing and hurt themselves all the time, it’s the nature of the sport. It’s a good show and I’ve always enjoyed watching it, so I’m pleased to be here.”

The eagle-eyed among you will note that Wiggins doesn’t appear to be overly stressed by his injury in his photograph, and appears to be enjoying a packet of a cheese-flavoured crisp snack.

The first episode of The Jump will air on Channel 4 on Sunday (February 5) at 7.30pm.