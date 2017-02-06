Bradley Wiggins to target a new career as an actor?

Claiming he has previously turned down a role on Eastenders, Sir Bradley Wiggins says that he quite fancies forging a new career as an actor

Sir Bradley Wiggins is targeting a post-cycling career as an actor, reports in the national press claim.

The five-time Olympic champion advanced into the next round of the celebrity ski programme The Jump last night, beating comedian Mark Dolan in a ski slalom.

Having previously said that reality programmes such as Strictly Come Dancing weren’t for him – The Jump, he says, is different – Wiggins has reportedly told the Daily Star that he wants the chance to forge a career in acting.

Britain’s first Tour de France champion is no stranger to screenplay, appearing on the BBC Radio 4 soap The Archers in 2014 and in a 90-second Skoda advert over the weekend that is dedicated to his achievements.

He says that his cycling commitments meant he was forced to refuse a role in the BBC 1 soap EastEnders in the past, but now that he is no longer racing, he would be keen to accept a similar opportunity.

“I’d like an acting role. I got asked to be in EastEnders,” he said. “A lot of things like that in the past I’ve turned down because I just didn’t have the time. But now I’ve got time on my hands I can do all those sorts of things.”

Wiggins – who returned to Twitter over the weekend – suffered an injury scare before the opening episode of The Jump, but didn’t appear to have any difficulties as he beat Dolan to ensure participation in the following week’s episode without having to take part in a ski jump.

During footage of him training on the slopes, Wiggins cursed that he was “skiing like a prat”. However, he says that he isn’t in the Channel 4 competition purely to win.

“It doesn’t matter whether you have won the X Factor or whether you have got Olympic medals. If you can ski, you can ski,” he added.

“I didn’t come here to win. My goal was just to improve my skiing. It’s a nice transition to retirement.

“I have spent 20 years worrying about competitions so I didn’t want go straight into another competition.”