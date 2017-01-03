Bradley Wiggins to take on risky new challenge in Channel 4’s The Jump

Previous series of the show have seen numerous contestants hospitalised

Having announced his retirement last week, Bradley Wiggins is taking on a new challenge with Channel 4’s The Jump.

The reality TV shows sees celebrities take on a variety of winter sports, including ski jumping, downhill skiing, ski cross, and bobsleigh.

>>> Bradley Wiggins quotes: our pick of the best

Wiggins will be taking part in the fourth series of the show, but the last series hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons after a succession of serious injuries, including a broken back for former gymnast Beth Tweddle, and a broken ankle, dislocated elbow, and dislocated shoulder for other contestants.

However Wiggins doesn’t seem to have been put off swapping two wheels for two skis, saying that he sees the show as “a sporting challenge” that he wants to “go out there and win”.

>>> Bradley Wiggins: A career in pictures

Wiggins will be joined by Paralympic cycling and athletics gold medallist Kadeena Cox, as well as 12 other celebrities.

The transmission date for the show is yet to be announced.