British riders in the 2017 WorldTour: who they are and who they ride for

We take a look at the 17 British male professional cyclists who are riding in the top-flight WorldTour during 2017 – and what they may achieve during the season

There are a total of 17 British male riders signed up to top-level UCI WorldTour teams for the 17 season.

Just about every facet of road racing is covered: with Grand Tour winners, Classics specialists, world-beating sprinters, top time triallists and climbers among them.

Although the likes of Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish, Geraint Thomas and Steve Cummings are well established, there is also fresh and exciting British talent getting a chance to shine in the WorldTour. Watch out for Hugh Carthy, Jonathan Dibben, Owain Doull, Tao Geoghegan Hart and James Shaw.

And could this be the year that we see Adam and Simon Yates appear on a Grand Tour podium, or Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe claim a Monument?

Hugh Carthy

Team: Cannondale-Drapac

Date of birth (age): July 9 1994 (22)

Birthplace: Preston, Lancashire

After two years with Spanish outfit Caja Rural–Seguros RGA, Hugh Carthy has stepped up to the WorldTour for 2017 with American team Cannondale-Drapac. Carthy has already forged a name for himself has a climbing specialist, and took overall victory in the 2016 Vuelta a Asturias and ninth overall in the Volta a Catalunya WorldTour race. He has proven he can race at the top level, and now it will be interesting to see how he progresses with a bigger team around him.

Mark Cavendish

Team: Dimension Data

Date of birth (age): May 21 1985 (31)

Birthplace: Isle of Man

Mark Cavendish is the most successful British riders in the history of the sport, with over 140 victories as he hits the 2017 season. He’s also one of the most successful riders of any nation, and in 2016 his four Tour de France stage victories elevated him to just behind Eddy Merckx in the list of all-time Tour stage winners – Cavendish has 30 to Merckx’s 34. Cavendish still have several years of top-end speed left in his legs, and can be relied upon to take several high-profile victories every season.

Steve Cummings

Team: Dimension Data

Date of birth (age): March 19 1981 (35)

Birthplace: Merseyside

A team-mate of Mark Cavendish on the South African Dimension Data squad, Steve Cummings has forged a place for himself as an opportunistic rider. The 2016 season was arguably Cummings’s most successful to date, with a series of attacks netting him stage wins in the Tour de France, Critérium du Dauphiné, Tour of the Basque Country and Tirreno-Adriatico as well as the overall victory in the Tour of Britain.

Jonathan Dibben

Team: Team Sky

Date of birth (age): February 12, 1994 (22)

Birthplace: Southampton

Former Great Britain track specialist Jon Dibben has made the switch to riding on the road full-time after a spell as a stagiaire on Cannondale-Drapac towards the end of 2016. Dibben is among familiar company at Team Sky, with the likes of Geraint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh having taken a similar path, and with good results. Dibben’s skills are still developing, so it is likely to be a year of gaining experience.

Owain Doull

Team: Team Sky

Date of birth (age): May 2 1993 (23)

Birthplace: Cardiff, Wales

Welshman Owain Doull has joined Team Sky after finding success on the GB track team, and like Jon Dibben will use this season to find his feet at the top level on the road. Doull has previously said that he will see how he goes in the Classics, but his season has already suffered a setback as he required emergency surgery to rectify a ruptured appendix just as he was due to start the Tour Down Under.

Alex Dowsett

Team: Movistar

Date of birth (age): October 3 1988 (28)

Birthplace: Maldon, Essex

British time trial national champion Alex Dowsett can be relied upon to take at least one victory every season. His biggest win to date still stands as his time trial win in the 2013 Giro d’Italia – and he’s overdue another big victory. Plans are afoot, too, for Dowsett to have another crack at the UCI Hour Record during 2017. He broke the record in 2015, only to see it taken by Bradley Wiggins.

Chris Froome

Team: Team Sky

Date of birth (age): May 20 1985 (31)

Birthplace: Nairobi, Kenya

Chris Froome is Britain’s most successfully Grand Tour racer in history, having claimed three editions of the Tour de France, finished second once and been runner-up at the Vuelta a España on three occasions. It’s not all about the Tour, though, as Froome usually takes a couple of other solid stage race victories during the season. Last year it was the Critérium du Dauphiné and Herald Sun Tour. Froome will once again aim for the Tour this July, and is the man to beat as he hits peak form in his early 30s.

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Team: Team Sky

Date of birth (age): March 30 1995 (21)

Birthplace: Hackney, London

Tao Geoghegan Hart had the opportunity to ride for Sky in 2016, but instead elected to stay with the American Axeon Hagens Berman development team. That showed that Geoghegan Hart is taking a measured approach to his career, and that his foray into the WorldTour is part of a structured plan. With podium spots in the junior editions of Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, as well as good stage race placings last season, Geoghegan Hart has already shown he has strength in depth.

Peter Kennaugh

Team: Team Sky

Date of birth (age): June 15 1989 (27)

Birthplace: Isle of Man

If any rider has ‘suffered’ from Team Sky’s embarrassment of riches, it could well be Peter Kennaugh. The Manxman’s frustration of being over-looked for the squad’s Tour team has occasionally been apparent. However, last season, Kennaugh got to lead a Grand Tour for himself, as he wore the leader’s jersey in the Vuelta a España after Sky won the opening team time trial. Will that have earned him a spot on the 2017 Tour team?

Luke Rowe

Team: Team Sky

Date of birth (age): March 10 1990 (26)

Birthplace: Cardiff, Wales

Along with Sky team-mate Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe can often be seen sat at the front of the peloton, grinding out a relentless pace for his team-mates. Having spent so much time and energy in the service of others, it seems fitting that Rowe should get a chance to grab some glory of his own. Fifth in the Tour of Flanders last year, and eighth in 2015 Paris-Roubaix show that Rowe has the potential to claim a big win. Will 2017 be his year?

James Shaw

Team: Lotto-Soudal

Date of birth (age): June 13 1996 (20)

Birthplace: Nottingham

James Shaw has already impressed as a stagiaire for the Belgian team Lotto-Soudal, and could be seen working for team-mates at the 2016 Tour of Britain. He steps up full-time with the team for 2017, and will hopefully get his own opportunities to build on his wins in the junior editions of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and Het Nieuwsblad in 2014.

Ian Stannard

Team: Team Sky

Date of birth (age): May 25 1987 (29)

Birthplace: Chelmsford, Essex

It’s likely that Ian Stannard will be nominated team leader for Sky for several key races in the Spring Classics, having finished in third place in last year’s Paris-Roubaix. The manner in which Stannard won two editions of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2014 and 2015 show that on his day he can beat the best. And when he’s not chewing up cobbles, Stannard takes up a role as super-domestique.

Ben Swift

Team: UAE Abu Dhabi

Date of birth (age): November 5 1987 (29)

Birthplace: Rotherham

Having spent the past seven years with Team Sky, Ben Swift made the switch to UAE Abu Dhabi to seek new opportunities and have a stab at Milan-San Remo, a race in which he finished second in 2016 and third in 2014. It’s the sort of hilly, tough race that suits Swift’s talents, and he should get full support from his UAE Abu Dhabi team, keen to make an impression.

Geraint Thomas

Team: Team Sky

Date of birth (age): May 25 1986 (30)

Birthplace: Cardiff, Wales

Geraint Thomas‘s 2016 season – the first in which he switched focus from Classics to stage races – yielded mixed results. His Paris-Nice win was a highlight, as was his successful defence of his Volta ao Algarve victory from 2015, but he faltered during the Tour de France and finished 15th, although that’s still a decent result. This year he’s been nominated as co-leader at the Giro d’Italia with Mikel Landa, giving him the opportunity to shine in a Grand Tour.

Scott Thwaites

Team: Dimension Data

Date of birth (age): February 12 1990 (26)

Birthplace: Burley in Wharfedale, West Yorkshire

The past few seasons with Bora-Argon18 saw Scott Thwaites put in strong performance in the Classics, his performance perhaps restrained by lack of entry into all of the races due to his team’s Pro Continental status and lack of team support. Now with Dimension Data, Thwaites could well be given a free hand to improve on his top 10 places in the likes of Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne and Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Adam Yates

Team: Orica-Scott

Date of birth (age): August 7 1992 (24)

Birthplace: Bury

Along with brother Simon and team-mate Esteban Chaves, Adam Yates is part of Orica-Scott’s new line-up of Grand Tour hopefuls. A hugely impressive performance in the 2016 Tour saw him take fourth place overall and the white jersey of best young rider in just his second outing in the race. He’ll be aiming for a Grand Tour podium in 2017.

Simon Yates

Team: Orica-Scott

Date of birth (age): August 7 1992 (24)

Birthplace: Bury

A mix-up with paperwork related to a therapeutic exemption certificate for an asthma inhaler saw Simon Yates miss out on riding the 2016 Tour due to a four-month suspension. He came back strongly for the Vuelta a España, winning a stage and finishing sixth overall. Could this be the year that we finally see both Yates brothers riding together, and at full strength, at the Tour de France?