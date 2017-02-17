Top British riders speak of terrifying encounter with driver who swerved into group on training ride

Riders from CatfordCC Equipe/Banks identify the driver as the CEO of a major wheel brand

Riders from top British domestic team CatfordCC Equipe/Banks have spoken about a terrifying encounter with the CEO of a major wheel brand, who they say shouted abuse at them on a training ride in Spain, before twice swerving into the group and clipping riders.

The team were on the last ride of a pre-season training camp on the Costa Blanca in eastern Spain, when the incident took place on Thursday.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, team rider Lloyd Chapman said that one of the team’s new signings, Matthew Webster, got separated from the group at a junction and was chasing to catch up when a car pulled out in front of him before slamming on the break, nearly causing Webster to crash.

Chapman continued: “This driver, without being provoked, caught up with the group and then started hurling verbal abuse and aggressively gesturing at the team.

“He then proceeded to overtake the bunch and swerved into one of our riders (Lawrence Carpenter) who got clipped by the car and narrowly avoided coming down. After this, the driver then swerved towards another rider at the front of the group (Will Fox).”

Chapman said that although none of the riders were hurt in the incident, a couple were “shaken up” and had to return straight to the hotel.

The riders said that the car was bearing a number of stickers with the logo of the Pro-Lite wheel brand, with a number of riders identifying the driver as Steve Fenton, the co-owner of the Taiwanese company.

We have contacted Mr Fenton for comment, but have yet to receive a reply