Could Brussels be set to host the 2019 Tour de France Grand Départ?

It appears that only Brussels are left out of the cities who have publicly stated their ambition in hosting the 2019 Tour de France Grand Départ.

Copenhagen have followed Portsmouth in pulling out of the running to host the 2019 Tour de France Grand Départ, seemingly paving the way for Brussels to be awarded the start of that year’s race.

Denmark’s capital Copenhagen have withdrew their candidacy for the 2019 race, instead focusing on securing the beginning of the Grande Boucle in one of the following two years. The Tour prefer to have a home start every alternate year, so 2021 would be most likely.

Portsmouth have also rescinded their bid for 2019, telling Cycling Weekly in late 2016 that they now hope to bring the Tour to England’s south coast before 2025.

This means that Belgium’s capital, Brussels, is the only bid still in the running that has been made public; it is possible that there is a bid from somewhere else that isn’t in the public domain. With 2019 marking 50 years since Eddy Merckx’s first Tour win, a Grand Départ would fittingly commemorate such a milestone.

Brussels has staged the Tour on ten occasions, but not the start since 1958. The last time the race visited Brussels was in 2010, when Alessandro Petacchi won stage one from Rotterdam. Stage two also started there

Tour race director Christian Prudhomme has previously spoken of his desire to take the race to Florence – as was the original plan in 2014 before Yorkshire were awarded it – but there has been no public announcement by the Italian city of their desire to host the race in future years.

British Cycling told CW recently that there were four regions in the UK who had expressed serious interest in hosting a ‘major cycling event’, such as a Grand Départ.