Cardiff aims to double cycling numbers through segregated cycle routes

City Council sets out bold new cycling strategy to get people out of their cars

Cardiff City Council has set out its aim to double the number of people cycling to work in the Welsh capital through a bold new infrastructure strategy.

The strategy, which will be put out for public consultation if approved by the council’s Cabinet on Thursday, will see the development of two main cycle routes, one from north east Cardiff to Cardiff Bay, and the other from east Cardiff to north west Cardiff.

Significant portions of both of these routes will see the creation of new segregated cycle paths, particularly on busy roads in and out of the city centre.

There will also be improvements across the city’s existing cycling network, with particular focus on filling in “missing links” in the current cycling provision.

According to the council’s figures, 9.2 per cent of the city’s workers currently commute to work by bike, with the cycling strategy aimed at doubling the number by 2026.

The council hopes that with more than half of car trips in the city being less than five kilometres it will be able to convince the 28 per cent of residents who currently say they would like to commute by bike.

“Cardiff is the perfect city for cycling and walking. It is relatively flat and compact and the opportunities to grow cycling here are huge,” said Councillor Ramesh Patel, Cabinet Member for Planning, Transport and Sustainability.

“There’s little doubt that there are too many cars on our roads and as the city grows our roads can’t support more and more vehicles. This is why we will be investing to make other forms of transport – like cycling – more attractive to residents, visitors and commuters.”

Cllr Patel also said that the city authorities had been working with Danish architects who had worked on cycling infrastructure in Copenhagen, a city which now sees more journeys by bike than by car.

Full details of the proposals can be viewed on the Cardiff City Council website.