Cycling New Year resolutions

Christmas is a rapidly fading memory and a change of year signifies a time when people set new goals for the coming 12 months.

We recently asked Cycling Weekly readers to tell us what their cycling New Year resolution is. Here are a selection of answers, brought to you in association with Decathlon.

Hoping to stay fit and healthy enough to maintain my (modest!) training routine leading up to my 75th birthday in December.

Barry Brookes

To do the coast to coast in a day! Tough, but I think I can do it…

Jamie Brown

To enjoy my cycling more. I’ve had enough of worrying about how long or how fast I’ve ridden. I’ve almost forgotten how to enjoy my cycling, too concerned with getting into an aero tuck and hammering away. That’s not why I started cycling!

Tony Parks

Actually getting my bike back from my ex, that would be a good start!

Alexander Higgins

Join a cycling club. At the moment most of my riding is done on my own, and I feel like I need the motivation of riding with others and finding new routes to ride. And, of course, chatting with like-minded people over a cup of tea is always nice.

Dave Johnson

To ensure I dedicate more time to getting my children cycling.

Jon Elliott

Finally sort out a winter bike from all of the spare bike parts I have cluttering up my garage. I’ve probably got enough parts to build two winter bikes – I think I have a problem as I never throw anything away. My collection of worn-out chains is something to behold. Although I’d probably buy a new one for the ‘new’ bike!

Jim Webber

To ride each of my bikes at least once per month to stop my wife asking when I am going to sell one of them.

Neil Jackman

Meet up with my old cycling friends. Since we first started riding 20 or so years ago, we’ve moved to different corners of the UK. Work, families… it gets harder and harder to find a weekend when we’re all free. We met up for the first time in 10 years in 2016, and it would be great to make it an annual thing.

Graham Broughton

To remember where I left it and go out on it.

Mark Grayson

To go and watch the Tour of Britain at the roadside. I’ve been meaning to do this for years, but this year it runs quite close to where I live, giving me the ideal opportunity to watch the peloton rushing by.

Hal Summers

Trying to avoid getting signed by a Pro team.

James Baggott

To get more people to understand… That you can add the word Tran onto their usual definition of ‘cycling…sport’.

Mike Gough

Quite simply to cycle up all three sides of Mont Ventoux!

Tom Burns

To double this year’s mileage and do a 100-mile ride.

Martin Towers