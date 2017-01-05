12 best cycling sportives in Yorkshire for you to ride in 2017

So many to choose from

The 2014 Tour de France Grand Départ showed the world what everyone from Yorkshire knew all along: that God’s Own Country is an incredible place to ride your bike.

The good news is that there are more cycling sportives in Yorkshire than ever taking, so we’ve rounded up some of the best.

Wiggle Vale Velo Sportive

When: Saturday, April 1

Where: York Auction Centre, York

More information: www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk/events/wiggle-vale-velo-sportive

As you can probably tell from its name, this early season leg-tester spends much of its time in the Vale of York, meaning a flat beginning and end to all three routes. However, if you choose to take on the 117km or 157km options, then the course heads east into the Yorkshire Wolds with some testing terrain rewarded with great views towards the coast.

Ronde Van Calderdale

When: Sunday, April 2

Where: Spen Valley Sports Centre, Liversedge

More information: http://www.k-ca.org/

Taking place on the same day as the Ronde Van Vlanderen, the Ronde Van Calderdale is Yorkshire’s homage to the famous Belgian race, with countless steep climbs, many of them cobbled. Shibden Wall, Trooper Lane, and Steele Lane may not be quite as well known as the Oude Kwaremont, Paterberg, and Koppenberg, but that doesn’t mean they’re any easier.

Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride

When: Sunday, April 30

Where: Scarborough, Yorkshire

More Information: www.letour.yorkshire.com/maserati-tour-de-yorkshire-ride

The Tour de Yorkshire is turning into a huge pro race, but away from that is a festival of cycling that includes a great sportive with three different routes to challenge all abilities. For 2017 riders will tackle the route of stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire, which means lots of climbing, and a few cobbles thrown into the mix too. If you can’t cope with the long 100km route, there are two other, shorter routes to choose from.

Etape du Dales

When: Sunday, May 14

Where: Wharfedale Rugby Club, Grassington

More Information: www.daveraynerfund.co.uk/etapedudales

Starting and finishing near the picturesque village of Grassington, the Etape du Dales does an impressive job of ticking of most of the Yorkshire Dales’ finest roads over its 177km length. However you won’t have too much time to admire the view while tackling the close-to 3,000m of climbing that the route takes in. Be under no illusion – this is a seriously tough ride.

Le Petit Depart

When: Sunday, June 4

Where: Craven Cattle Marts, Skipton

More Information: www.lepetitdepart.co.uk

Covering some of the same roads as the Etape du Dales, Le Petit Depart is a great alternative if you’re not up for the brutal experience that the Etape will offer, with a relatively short 128km route with only slightly over half the amount of climbing. The highlight of the ride is the climb of Kidstones Bank, a 3km-long climb that’s starts off relatively benign before getting harder and harder as you approach the summit.

White Rose Classic

When: Sunday, June 25

Where: Ilkley Rugby Club, Ilkley

More information: www.ilkleycyclingclub.org.uk/white-rose-classic-2017

With three different routes to choose from, the White Rose Classic should have something to offer riders of all abilities, with organisers even offering women-only start times for those who don’t like their sportive start lines awash with testosterone. There are also mechanical support riders and vehicles out on each of the routes, so you won’t find yourself stranded if something goes wrong.

Ripon Revolution Sportive

When: Saturday, July 1

Where: Ripon Racecourse, Ripon

More information: www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk/events/cycling-weekly-ripon-revolution-sportive

While there are lots of sportives that cover the roads of the Yorkshire Dales, fewer take in the equally beautiful Nidderdale Area of Outstanding National Beauty just a few miles to the east. The climbs may not be as big, but the scenery is no less spectacular as you ride past many of the beautiful reservoirs that the area is famous for.

The Struggle Sportive

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Ampleforth College, Ampleforth

More information: www.ridethestruggle.com

If you’re after a real challenge to aim for in the height of the season, then this is it. Proclaiming itself as “Yorkshire’s hardest sportive”, The Struggle features no fewer than six significant climbs, a number of which have average gradients of over 10 per cent, giving an overall climbing total that’s comfortably over 3,000m. That’s more than you get in some Tour de France mountain stages, so make sure you’ve done some training!

Scarborough Sportive

When: Saturday, July 23

Where: Scarborough Rugby Club, Scarborough

More information: www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk/events/ukce-scarborough-sportive

Behind the relatively benign name of this east coast sportive lies an absolute beast. The longest 193km route packs in nigh on 4,000m of climbing as you traverse the best (and hardest) roads that the North York Moors have to offer. If that sounds like a little too much, then there are three shorter routes to choose from, although with even the “short” option being nearly 100km long, there is no easy way out.

Wiggle Yorkshire Tour

When: Saturday, August 19

Where: Thirsk Racecourse, Thirsk

More information: www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk/events/wiggle-the-yorkshire-tour-sportive

While the shortest of the three routes on offer sticks largely to the flat roads of the Vale of York, the other two options head for the hills of Nidderdale and the Yorkshire Dales, taking in many of the same roads ridden by the pros in the 2014 Tour de France Grand Départ. The good news for those with tired legs is that the run to the finish is generally flat, and hopefully with a tailwind to help out too.

Selby Three Swans Sportive

When: Sunday, September 3

Where: Selby

More information: www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/events/selbythreeswanssportive

A fundraiser for Yorkshire Cancer Research (but with no minimum fundraising target), the Selby Three Swans Sportive offers distances of 48, 96, and 145km, meaning there should be a route for everyone no matter what their ability. Starting and finishing in Selby, the all three routes are generally flat, so this might be a nice relaxing way to finish the season, with a nice boost to morale thanks to a high average speed.

Wiggle Ay Up! Yorkshire Sportive

When: Saturday, September 30

Where: Thirsk Racecourse, Thirsk

More information: www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk/events/wiggle-ay-up-yorkshire-sportive

With a stereotypical Yorkshire name, the Wiggle Ay Up! Yorkshire sportive offers a stereotypical Yorkshire ride with hard roads and steep hills. All three routes tackle the tough White Horse Bank, with the two longer routes heading off further into the North York Moors to give nearly 2,000m of climbing for the longest option.