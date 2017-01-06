Job vacancy: SEO analyst wanted to join Cycling Weekly/MBR online team

Whether you’ve already got experience with SEO or not, this is an exciting opportunity to join one of world’s biggest cycling websites in an important and exciting role.

We’re primarily looking for a candidate enthusiastic and knowledgeable about cycling to help develop both the Cycling Weekly and MBR websites.

So if you’re someone with bags of SEO know-how and experience, with a passion for cycling, then we want to hear from you. Likewise, if you’ve got bags of cycling knowledge and are keen to learn new skills around SEO and everything that goes with it, then we can provide all the training you need.

You’ll be working alongside a dynamic and fast moving digital team as well as closely with our tech and product testing teams to help push the growth of our sites.

This is a full-time role based out of the Time Inc. UK offices in Farnborough.

For full job details and to apply, click here.