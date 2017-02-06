Cyclist escorted off M25 and reminded it’s not a velodrome

The cyclist was escorted off the M25 by police on Sunday afternoon.

A cyclist was escorted off the M25 on Sunday and reminded by police that the motorway “is not Hertfordshire’s new velodrome”.

Police were alerted to the incident at just after 1pm on Sunday, and quickly stopped him on a hard shoulder near Watford, before guarding him off the road.

The cyclist was riding a green and black road bike, although the model was unidentifiable by the photo that Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire roads police unit released.

Cyclists are banned from riding on motorways, but this is not the first such case. A Ghanaian man was stopped for cycling on London’s ring road in 2014.

Last April another rider was fined on the spot for being caught cycling on the M25 because he was trying to get to Heathrow airport.

During preparation for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, four Sri Lankan riders were spotted riding on the M74. Just days later, the Bahamas cycling team were pulled over by the police for riding on the M80.