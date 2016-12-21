Cyclist fined £351 for riding in pedestrian precinct

Dominic Smith falls foul of Public Space Protection Order banning cyclists from Bedford pedestrian precinct

An man in Bedfordshire has been ordered to pay a total of £351 after being caught riding his bike through a pedestrianised area in Bedford.

Dominic Smith of Bedford was caught by a council officer cycling through the town’s pedestrian precinct in June, contravening a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) that was put in place in May 2016.

Smith was handed a fixed penalty notice of £75 at the time, but failed to pay it, reports Bedfordshire on Sunday. Subsequently, his case was handed to the court.

Luton Magistrate’s Court gave Smith a fine of £145 on December 13, along with an order to pay costs of £166 and a victim surcharge of £40 – £351 in total.

Under current rules, people are not allowed to cycle through the Bedford pedestrian area between the hours of 9am and 6pm.

PSPOs were nationally introduced in Britain in 2014 as part of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. They are introduced to a defined geographical area to make non-criminal activity a criminal office – such as cycling, sleeping rough, driving loud cars, youths gathering in groups, failing to keep a dog on a lead, etc.

Fixed penalties for not observing the rules of a PSPO can be handed out by authorised council officers or police officers.