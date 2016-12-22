Cyclist’s frightening near-miss with train recorded on CCTV (video)

British Transport Police issues warning over the safe use of level crossings for cyclists and pedestrians after releasing harrowing footage of a near miss

The moment that a cyclist was nearly hit by a train was captured on CCTV and issued by British Transport Police (BTP) as a warning of the dangers of not using level crossings safely.

A man is shown pushing his bike across the Ducketts crossing in Pudsey, Leeds, in June after a train passes through. However, he is seemingly oblivious to another train approaching from his left.

Just as the train is about to collide with him, he jumps backwards and then turns around and runs to safety.

BTP says that there have been 18 incidents at the same level crossing in the past 18 months. It is considered to be one of the most high-risk crossings in the area as the gate is operated manually and trains pass through at up to 60mph.

“This cyclist was one of the lucky ones,” said Chief Inspector Lorna McEwan for BTP.

“Sadly there are many people who have not been as fortunate, and I have had the heart breaking job of telling families that their loved ones has been killed at crossings or on the tracks.

“Despite our constant warnings about using crossings safely and the dangers of the railway, incredibly some people are still willing to put their lives on the line by ignoring crossing instructions, not looking properly or by trying to dash across crossings when trains are approaching.”

Network Rail community safety manager Vicki Beadle said: “We are investing more than £100m to improve level crossing safety across Britain, but we also need everyone who uses level crossings to do their bit too.

“We cannot stress enough the danger cyclists, pedestrians and motorists are placing themselves in when they don’t observe the safety warnings.

“When a cyclist approaches a level crossing, they should dismount their bike and check that no trains are coming from both directions before they cross.

“The footage shows just how close this cyclist came to being struck, and most likely killed by the train.”