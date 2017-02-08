Cyclist killed after collision with coach on London Cycle Superhighway named

32-year-old Karla Roman has been named as the cyclist who died after colliding with a coach on Cycle Superhighway in London

A female cyclist who died as a result of her injuries after being involved in a collision with a coach in London on Monday, February 6, has been named as 32-year-old architect Karla Roman.

The incident occurred at around 9am on Monday morning as Roman was riding to work. She was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries.

Metropolitan Police report that the driver of the coach stopped at the scene but was not arrested.

“The collision occurred during peak rush hour and there would have been a number of road users around at the time of the incident,” read a statement from the Met Police. “Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information relating to the collision involving Roman can contact the Met Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford Traffic Garage on 020 8285 1574 or via Twitter @MetCC.

Roman’s employer, LOM, described her as being “a vibrant and positive person who brought warmth and creativity to everything she did”.

“We are all devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague Karla Roman, who was killed while cycling to work on Monday.

“Karla was a highly talented designer who had worked with LOM for two years on projects in the UK, Middle East and Africa. Her recent projects included a primary school for disadvantaged children in Ghana and a music production school in East London.”

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise £10,000 in order to repatriate Roman to her native Brazil. At time of writing, it had raised over £15,000, exceeding the target.

Roman was one of two female cyclists killed in London on Monday. Anita Szucs, 30, was killed in a hit-and-run incident near her home in Enfield at around 1.45am. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Action group Stop Killing Cyclists will stage a ‘die in’ protest to mark the death of the two cyclists – the first in the capital this year. The event will take place on Saturday (February 11) outside the Treasury on Horse Guards Parade, London.

Stop Killing Cyclists are asking that 10 per cent of the UK’s transport budget is spent on improving cycling infrastructure by 2020 to prevent similar incidents happening again.