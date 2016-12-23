Fans lend support to Daniel Patten as he still searches for 2017 team

Former Team Wiggins rider Daniel Patten is still actively searching for a team for 2017

Cycling fans are rallying to help British rider Daniel Patten, who has found himself without a team for 2017.

Patten has ridden for Team Wiggins since the 2015 season, but has so far failed to secure a contract for 2017 despite some interest from squads.

The 30-year-old appealed via social media in his hunt for a 2017 ride, and has received plenty of support from his fans, one of whom hailed him as “one of the nicest, approachable, pros you could ever meet”.

On November 25, Patten posted on Twitter: “Professional, loyal, selfless, full-hearted, super domestique & nice guy…team-less for 2017!? Please RT & contact with any help”.

Patten hinted that he had been in touch with the British One Pro Cycling outfit, but that it hadn’t come to anything. “One Pro Cycling have been very responsive to my enquiries. Unfortunately (for me) but understandably, their roster is full,” he said.

Like many riders who play a team support role, he sacrifices his own results for the benefit of the lead rider – despite all of the hard work, that means he has little return for his palmares.

With the 2017 season rapidly approaching, Patten is still searching, but thanked his fans for all of the messages of support: “Still trying, still hoping. Thanks for all the support y’all, truly appreciated!”

Patten can be contacted via his Twitter or Instagram accounts.