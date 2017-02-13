Danni Khan injury leaves just four GB riders in Colombian Track World Cup

Back injury means that Great Britain's Danni Khan will not take part in the second round of the 2016-17 UCI Track World Cup in Cali, Colombia

Great Britain’s team has been reduced to just four riders for the second round of the 2016-17 UCI Track World Cup in Cali, Colombia, this weekend.

British Cycling confirmed on Monday morning that Danni Khan has been advised to miss the round in South America over February 17-19 due to a recurring back injury.

“Khan has sustained a small flare up of a back injury, and medical staff have taken the decision to use this time to allow the 21 year-old to make a full recovery, rather than risk her participation in Cali this weekend,” read a BC statement.

Khan’s withdrawal leaves four GB riders in the event: Emily Kay, Manon Lloyd, Emily Nelson and Neah Evans. All will contest the endurance events.

The majority of GB’s track riders are taking a break after the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as a new four-cycle starts towards the 2020 Toyko Games in Japan.

British Cycling will use the remaining two rounds of the Track World Cup to allow younger riders to gain experience on the world stage. After Cali, the final round takes place in Los Angeles, USA, over February 25-26 with three GB riders in attendance: Elinor Barker, Chris Latham and Ellie Dickinson. A Welsh USN team of four riders also takes part: Sam Harrison, Rachel James, Jon Mould and Lewis Oliva.

“We had a great start to the 2016-17 World Cup series campaign with the academy riders relishing the opportunity presented to them by our Olympians taking a post-Rio break,” said BC head coach Iain Dyer.

“We won seven gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal across the different events and this helped to put us in a great position in terms of qualifying for the World Championships.

“The Cali and Los Angeles rounds of the World Cup allows us an opportunity to see how the selected riders are progressing following their recent training block in Majorca. The rest of the team are focusing upon fine-tuning their preparations for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong in April.”