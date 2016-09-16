Driver fined for reckless driving after injuring cyclist: ‘she is as guilty as I am’

Driver handed a fine of £220 after admitting to driving without due care and attention after seriously injuring cyclist in collision

A driver who pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after seriously injuring a cyclist has said that he thinks the cyclists is ‘as guilty as I am’, saying that her bright clothing and lights were inadequate.

Joshua Knapton collided with cyclist Yasmin Bell in Warminster, Wiltshire, at 7.10am on January 29. The court was told that Knapton had failed to give way at a junction.

Bell was knocked unconscious as a result of the incident, suffered bleeding on the brain and fractures to her right eye socket and cheek, reports the Wiltshire Times.

Bell says that she remembers Knapton’s vehicle passing her closely, but then only remembers waking up in an ambulance after that. Bell was wearing a brightly-coloured gilet, but Knapton says that he did not see her and questioned her attire.

>>> Prosecuting drivers is most effective way to improve cyclists’ safety, say West Midlands Police

“I feel she is as guilty as I am,” Knapton said in North West Wiltshire Magistrates’ Court. “I feel it is a 50/50. I do not agree with what she was wearing.

“I stopped at the junction, checked both ways. It was very dark. She had a tabard on but she had a rucksack over it and the front bit was not done up.

“The front light was the size of a 20p. I do not feel she took the correct safety measures to be on the road.”

Bell described her injuries as ‘life changing’. Knapton was fined £220, ordered to pay court costs and given five penalty points on his driving licence.