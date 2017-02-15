Driver who hospitalised Essex cyclist ‘thought he’d hit run over a kebab box’

James Prile given penalty points and a £790 for hospitalising Christopher Marcus

A driver in Essex has admitted to driving without due car and attention after hitting a cyclist and driving off, saying that he “thought he’d driven over a kebab box”.

James Prile admitted to having knocked Christopher Marcus off his bike on August 14 2016, continuing with his journey to the supermarket before getting a call from his wife saying that he was being sought by police.

Mr Marcus suffered injuries to his head and pelvis, and told Essex Live that he had no recollection of the crash.

“One second I was cycling, and the next I was on the floor surrounded by paramedics telling me not to move.