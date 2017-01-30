Dubai Tour 2017 live TV guide

All the times and TV channels to watch each stage of the Dubai Tour

The Dubai Tour is the first of a trio of races in the Middle East, and will mainly be contested by the sprinters with Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel going head-to-head for the first time this season.

There are five stages, all of which start at the Dubai International Marine Club, with four stages suiting the sprinters, and one uphill finish to Hatta Dam on stage four.

>>> Complete Dubai Tour 2017 start list

Below are listings of the of the Dubai Tour live TV race coverage as well as plenty of highlight timings for those of you unable to commit to the mid-morning action.

Throughout the race we’ll have photo galleries and race updates from each day of the tour so make sure to keep an eye out for them.

All listings are provisional and subject to change by the broadcaster. Timings are GMT.

Stage One – Tuesday, January 31

10:00-11:30, Live, Eurosport 2

15:30-16:30, Highlights, Eurosport 2

06:00-07:00 (Wednesday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

07:30-08:30 (Wednesday), Highlights, Eurosport 1

08:30-09:30 (Wednesday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Two – Wednesday, February 1

09:30-11:30, Live, Eurosport 2

13:00-14:00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

16:00-17:16, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Three – Thursday, February 2

09:30-11:15, Live, Eurosport 2

16:30-17:45, Highlights, Eurosport 2

21:05-22:20, Highlights, Eurosport 2

08:30-09:30 (Friday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Four – Friday, February 3

09:30-11:3o, Live, Eurosport 2

16:30-17:30, Highlights, Eurosport 2

22:45-23:30, Highlights, Eurosport 2

09:00-09:30 (Saturday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Five – Saturday, February 4

09:30-11:30, Live, Eurosport 2

21:00-22:00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

07:30-08:15, Highlights, Eurosport 2