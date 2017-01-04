Find a cycling club near you

A guide to some of the UK's best cycling clubs, in association with PowerBar

Cycling clubs are the backbone of cycling in Britain. For beginners, turning up to the first club ride can be a daunting experience, but British cycling club riders are a welcoming bunch.

Cycling on your own can be fantastic, but the enjoyment, advice and life-long friendships you can find in a cycling club are invaluable.

Cycling Weekly has been going along to ride with clubs up and down the country. The meeting, the ride, the cafe stop and the splitting at the end are all experienced to really get to know what makes each club tick.

This map shows the majority of the clubs we’ve been to see, and will help you find a group near to where you live. Check back, as the map will be updated as we get out and meet more and more club riders from all corners of the UK.

Find a British cycling club near you

Find a club by region

London

Anerley Bicycle Club

Epsom Cycling Club

Kingston Wheelers

Twickenham Cycling Club

South of England

Bath Cycling Club

Bristol Road Club

Colchester Rovers

Dorking Cycling Club

Essex Roads Club

Ipswich Bicycle Club

Kettering Cycling Club

New Forest Cycling Club

Portsmouth North End

Reading Cycling Club

Saint Neots Cycling Club

Thanet Road Club

Wightlink – Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team

Worcester St Johns Cycling Club

North of England

Barnsley Road Club

Bury Clarion Cycling Club

Congleton Cycling Club

Horwich Cycling Club

Liverpool Century

Manchester Wheelers

Southport Cycling Club

Wetherby Wheelers Cycling Club

Wales

Clwb Beicio Egni – Energy Cycling Club

Wrexham Roads Club

Scotland

Edinburgh Road Club