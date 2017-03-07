Geraint Thomas ‘frustrated’ and ‘annoyed’ by Team Sky press coverage (video)

"We have to stand here now and answer these questions which we have nothing to do with"

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas says that David Brailsford should continue leading the team and that it is ‘annoying’ that Bradley Wiggins and Dr Richard Freeman do not have to stand and answer questions about TUEs and mysterious packages.

Thomas and several of his team-mates wrote in Twitter messages of support for Team Principal David Brailsford after reports emerged that inside the team there is a push for him to step aside.

“For sure there are still questions to be answered, 100 per cent, but I know as much you guys know really,” Thomas said.

“The thing is with Dave, a CEO of a company doesn’t oversee everything that every one does, you have to delegate and trust people to the head of those certain areas. I think Freeman and Brad don’t seem to be having too much of the flak, really, it just seems to be us, which also is annoying.

>>> Everything you need to know about the British Cycling/Sky mystery package saga

“That’s the people that this whole thing involves and they don’t seem to be… They can swan around getting on with their lives and we are the ones who have to stand here now and answer these questions which we have nothing to do with. So that’s annoying.”

Parliament and the UKAD is investigation Team Sky and British cycling after reports of TUEs, mysterious packages and other issues. Brailsford spoke in a select committee meeting, but Doctor Richard Freeman said that he was ill and skipped his appointment.

“The frustrating thing is that every article is about Team Sky and kind of tarnishes us all with the same brush, which I think is really unfair, and that’s what annoys me the most. For sure, from the guys I speak to on the team, they feel the same,” added Thomas.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s a distraction to me, I don’t really read so much online, but for sure it filters through to me. I concentrate on my racing and get my head down and work hard. I don’t want to let something else external that has nothing to do with me, drag me down.”

>>> Team Sky riders rally to show support for Dave Brailsford

Thomas is in Lido di Camaiore, where Tirreno-Adriatico starts with a team time trial on Wednesday. He and Sky’s Mikel Landa, the same leading duo for the Giro d’Italia in May, will race for the overall classification in coming week through central Italy.

“I believe so,” he added when asked if Brailsford is the right person to continue leading team Sky. “I have known Dave for a hell of a long time and I have 100 per cent confidence that he’d never do anything the wrong way.

“He’s done so much for myself and the other Brits, for the sport in general. I believe he hasn’t done anything untoward. The same with Brad and Freeman, as far as I know, no actual rules have been broken from WADA. For me, I’m fully behind Dave.”