Government changes plan that would have made it harder for injured cyclists to claim compensation

Reforms to small claims limit altered after consultation

British Cycling has welcomed the government’s decision to change plans that would have made it harder for injured cyclists to claim compensation.

Under the initial plans, the limit for claiming compensation through the small claims court would have risen from £1,000 to £5,000, meaning that people making claims of less than £5,000 (a large number of whom are cyclists) would have been unable to recoup legal costs.

However after consultation the Ministry of Justice has announced that the limit for small claims court cases will only rise to £5,000 for claims involving the occupants of vehicles, with a rise to just £2,000 for all other claimants including cyclist.

British Cycling is among those to welcome the government’s decision having submitted a response to the initial consultation criticising the plans, but also warned against using the move from a £1,000 limit up to a £2,000 limit as a stepping stone to further increases.

“British Cycling is pleased that the government has not extended the £5,000 limit across the board and has quite rightly excluded vulnerable road users such as cyclists from the full force of the reforms,” said Carole Matthewman, British Cycling’s Legal and Insurance Officer.

“However, there are concerns that once these changes are implemented it will pave the way for the government to increase the £5,000 small claims limit to all personal injury claims. British Cycling will be watching developments closely in this regard.”