Greg Van Avermaet’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winning ride on Strava shows he averaged 25.5mph

Olympic champ Greg Van Avermaet posted his rides in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussles-Kuurne on Strava, so we can all check out his stats

Greg Van Avermaet‘s race-winning performance during Saturday’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium has been uploaded by the Olympic road race champion onto Strava.

According to the stats for the race route segment, the 31-year-old Belgian completed the 196.7km route in four hours, 48 minutes and three seconds, making an average speed of 41kmh, or 25.5mph – quite staggering, particularly given the rough cobblestones and tough bergs tackled.

In total, the route included 1,850 metres of ascent, which is surprisingly modest given the saw-tooth profile of the race and the total distance.

>>> Greg Van Avermaet pips Peter Sagan to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victory

So far, Van Avermaet’s ride has attracted kudos from over 3200 other Strava users.

Despite winning the race in a sprint against his two escape companions, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac), the BMC rider only collected four Strava KOM titles: one for the whole race (there’d be something wrong if he didn’t get that one), Paddestraat, Paddestraat van Moriaan and Thermilux long breakaway.

He probably won’t notice them too much, given that he has 271 KOMs in his collection.

On Sunday, Van Avermaet also posted his stats on Strava for Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, where he finished seventh behind winner Sagan.

Van Avermaet’s stats for KBK show that he rode 202.6km at an average speed of 42.8kmh (26.6mph), but no KOMs this time.