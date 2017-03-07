Haute Route cycling events expand into Norway

Multi-day sportive event series adds Scandinavian date from 2018

The Haute Route series of multi-day sportive events is continuing its global expansion, with the announcement of the Maserati Haute Route Norway, due to take place from 2018.

Maserati Haute Route Norway will take place over three days, and like other events in the series will feature timed rides and full support. All of the rides will take place from a central location.

The new Scandinavian event will join those Haute Route events already taking place in the Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites, Rockies, Alpe d’Huez and Mont Ventoux.

“Norway quickly became a front-runner as we reviewed possible locations for our next Haute Route adventure,” said Matt Holden, cycling strategic development director at Haute Route organiser OC Sport.

“Our riders will discover some of the most beautiful and challenging terrain in the world where roads with majestic switch-backs climbs in amongst the Norwegian fjords – already an area of world class tourism.”

The Haute Route events aim to treat amateur riders ‘like pros’, which includes mechanical and medical support, massages and post-ride meals – “the focus is exclusively on the riding”.

Visit www.hauteroute.org for more information.

Haute Route events for 2017

Mavic Haute Route Rockies (Boulder – Colorado Springs)

Seven consecutive stages from June 24 to June 30

Haute Route Alpe d’Huez

Based in Alpe d’Huez

Three consecutive stages from July 12 to July 14

Haute Route Pyrenees (Anglet – Toulouse)

Seven consecutive stages from August 13 to August 19

Haute Route Alps (Nice – Geneva)

Seven consecutive stages from August 21 to August 27

Haute Route Dolomites (Innsbruck -Venice)

Seven consecutive stages from September 2 to September 8

Haute Route Ventoux

Three consecutive stages from October 6 to October 8