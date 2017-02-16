Here’s where you need to move to get £1,000 towards your new bike

Oslo city council handing out large grants to people buying electric bikes

Got your eye on a new bike? Short of cash? Well, if you lived in Oslo then the city council would give you nearly £1,000 towards the cost of your new machine.

As part of an effort to improve the air quality in the Norwegian capital, the city council is trying to encourage more people to get on their bikes by making it less of a financial burden to buy a new electric bike for getting around town.

>>> Italian town offers cash incentive for people to cycle to work

There are two options available depending on whether residents want an ordinary electric bike, or need the extra luggage capacity of an electric cargo bike.

Watch: What’s it like to ride an electric bike

For an ordinary electric bike, the council is offering to pay for up to 20 per cent of the overall cost of the bike, up to a maximum grant of 5,000 Norwegian Krone (roughly £480). However if you chose to get an electric cargo bike, then the city will pay for up to 25 per cent of the overall cost of the bike, with the maximum grant doubling to 10,000 Norwegian Krone (£960).

>>> Seven things I learned from riding an electric bike

Unfortunately relocating to Oslo isn’t a realistic option for most commuters, but at least British readers will be glad to know that British Cycling is currently lobbying the government to give people who cycle to work a £250 tax break.

What’s more, unlike the Norwegian scheme, you won’t have to spend that £250 on a new bike (although, let’s face it, you probably will anyway).