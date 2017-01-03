January bike sales: All the best deals in one place

We've rounded up all the best January deals on the internet right now, including Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and Merlin Cycles

Sadly, the Christmas break has come to a close. Our waistbands have expanded and our motivation to ride lies severely diminished.

Happily, there’s a cure for both of these problems: new kit. Even better, this kit is now cheap as chips thanks to the January sales.

Here’s our round up of the best deals online right now. Wallets at the ready, go!

Best of the January sales: Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm road sunglasses for £109.99

Oakley’s have always been favoured by the professionals in the Peloton, including the likes of Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas

The Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm lenses are large, giving an excellent field of view. Meanwhile, adjustable arms make sure the fit is good so they’re safe on your head.

The earsocks and nosepads are made from “Unobtainium”, a synthetic material named by Oakley, which is both grippy and comfortable.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm sunglasses from Wiggle for £109.99 (down from £175.99)

Best of the January sales: Elite SuperCrono Mag Force (Volare) bundle for £109.99

Kick start the New Year’s training from the comfort of your home with this discounted turbo.

It comes with loads of neat features, including additional spare QR for those using incompatible QR skewers such as Mavic.

It folds flat, making storage much easier. Plus, it comes with a sweat net and a water bottle included.

Buy now: Elite SuperCrono Mag Force (Volare) bundle from Chain Reaction Cycles for £109.99 (down from £224.99)

Best of the January sales: Bontrager Race Thermal Bib Tight for £41.99

It’s never more difficult to get out riding than when it’s freezing cold. Good kit, and especially good bib tights, will improve comfort dramatically on the bike.

These Bontrager tights are engineered to trap your heat but still wick away any sweat. As an added bonus, they come with reflective elements so you know you’ll be seen on gloomy days.

Buy now: Bontrager Race Thermal bib tights from Evan Cycles for £41.99 (down from £69.99)

Best of the January sales: Shimano Ultegra 6800 Wheelset for £247.99

Shimano are big proponents of ‘trickle down technology’. Basically, employing the same technology found on their more expensive units but at a lower price point.

These Ultegra wheels benefit from their bigger siblings, the Dura-Ace models. This is most prominent in the hubs, which are even easier to tighten and remove play from.

The wheels are super versatile, too. For example, the rear is 8, 9, 10 and 11 speed compatible.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra 6800 Wheelset from Wiggle for £247.99 (down from £424.98)

Best of the January sales: Shimano 105 5800 SPD-SL Pedals for £59.97

Knowing that your feet are firm and secure can boost confidence on the bike massively.

The Shimano 105 pedals add even more confidence thanks to their wide profile, giving you plenty of support as you pedal. It also makes them far more comfortable, too.

Fortunately, Shimano pedals always come with plenty of float, allowing you to make it as easy as you like to clip in and out.

Buy now: Shimano 105 5800 SPD-SL pedals from Wiggle for £59.97 (down from £99.99)

Best of the January sales: Castelli Women’s Mortirolo Windproof jacket for £84.99

The Castelli Mortirolo is made out of the Italian brand’s warmest Windstopper fabric, protecting your front and arms.

The fabric’s also good at wicking away moisture, keeping you dry and making sure you won’t chill when you stop riding.

Plus, the addition of deep pockets on the back make it useful for lugging your ride essentials around with you.

Buy now: Women’s Castelli Mortirolo Windproof jacket from Evans Cycles for £84.99 (down from £169.99)

Best of the January sales: Pair Vittoria Diamante road tyres for £29.99

Buy now: Pair Vittoria Diamante road tyres from Merlin Cycles for £29.99 (down from £89.99)

Running good rubber on your bike can totally change how much you enjoy riding.

Tyres don’t only add grip. They also play a vital role in damping the ride and making it more comfortable.

These tyres come with a massive 220tpi Nylon casing. As a general rule, the higher the weave number, the better quality the tyre tends to be.

They’re designed to be super slick, and as a result, fast. This means they could be the perfect weapon hidden away for those summer months.

Best of the January sales: Garmin Edge 520 for £180.49

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 from Chain Reaction Cycles for £180.49 (down from £239.99)

Boost your performance with the help of a Garmin Edge 520.

The Garmin 520 cycling computer has many cool tricks, including live Strava segments as well as navigational aids.

That’s not all, either. They’re capable of pairing to performance sensors such as heart rate monitors to give in-depth training feedback.