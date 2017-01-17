Joaquim Rodriguez’s scary crash video shows him plummeting off mountain road

Former pro rider Joaquim Rodriguez hits roadside barrier on a descent and falls down a sheer drop at the edge of the road - but he is unscathed

Comportamiento de un ciclista cuando te caes!!

Primero: Estoy bien

Segundo: Como está mi bici??

Tercero: Poner bien la maneta y continuar!👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rtWJn28w4C — Joaquim Rodríguez (@PuritoRodriguez) January 16, 2017

Joaquim Rodriguez has posted a video online of the frightening moment that he hit a roadside barrier on a fast descent, and fell around 10 metres off the edge of the road. Amazingly, he walked away with no injuries.

The now-retired former professional rider posted the video on Monday.

The footage was captured by what appears to be a chest-mounted camera worn by Rodriguez, and initially shows the 37-year-old riding down a sweeping descent in Spain.

However, it all goes wrong as Rodriguez approaches a right-hand bend just before some buildings.

It appears as though Rodriguez’s rear wheel slips out, forcing him to ride directly into a metal road-side barrier.

The former Katusha rider’s Merida bike stops dead at the barrier, flinging him over the fence and straight down a sheer drop into some trees and undergrowth.

Remarkably, Rodriguez picks himself up and climbs back up to the road unscathed. Two cyclists are waiting and check that he is okay.

Rodriguez then gets back on his bike, and continues his descent, banging his right-hand brake lever to straighten it up.

Rodriguez tweeted: “Behavior of a cyclist when you fall! First: I’m fine, Second: How is my bike?? Third: Put the handlebar right and continue!”

Having initially decided to retire at the end of 2016, Rodriguez then said he was signing to the new Bahrain-Merida team. However, in late December he decided to stop competitive riding and retire.

The Bahrain-Merida team have kept him on as part of their technical staff, and he will help develop younger riders.

Rodriguez had a long and successful career, winning three stages of the Tour de France, two stages of the Giro d’Italia, nine stages and the mountain classification of the Vuelta a España, the Giro di Lombardia, La Flèche Wallonne and Volta a Catalunya, among others.

Although he never won a Grand Tour during his career, he came close on several occasions, placing second overall in the 2015 Vuelta and 2012 Giro, and third overall in the 2013 Tour.