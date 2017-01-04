Kadeena Cox has UK Sport funding suspended due to participation in The Jump

Gold medallist in cycling and athletics will not receive support until "she returns to training and proves her fitness"

Paralympic cycling and athletics gold medallist Kadeena Cox has had her UK Sport funding suspended due to her participation in Channel 4’s reality TV show The Jump.

Cox will not receive her UK Sport funding from British Athletics while she is on the show (athletes can only receive funding from one sport), a decision that has received the full support of British Cycling.

“Due to the nature of the activities on the show, the athlete cannot continue to be supported by the WCPP (World Class Performance Programme) during this time,” read a statement from British Athletics.



“Her UK Sport funding will be suspended until she returns to training and proves her fitness.”

Medical staff from both governing bodies are understood to have advised Cox against participating in the show, but British Cycling said that it respected the her decision.

“Kadeena enjoyed a fantastic 2016, making history by winning Paralympic gold in both athletics and cycling, and we respect her decision to take some time away from the sport to pursue the opportunities that her success has afforded her.”

The 25-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis following a stroke in 2014, won one gold medal in cycling and a gold, silver and bronze in athletics at the Rio Paralympics.

With the UCI yet to announce a Para-Cycling Track World Championships for 2017, she could be without a major cycling event this year, but will target Para Athletics World Championships in London in July.

Cox will join Bradley Wiggins and 12 others on The Jump, a reality TV show that sees celebrities take on a number of winter sports, including ski jumping, bobsleigh, and ski cross.

The show has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years, with contestants suffering a number of serious injuries, including a broken back for former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle.