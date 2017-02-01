Lance Armstrong narrowly beaten into second place in US gravel race

Disgraced former rider just misses out on the win at the Texas Chainring Massacre

Not many amateur riders can say that they’ve beaten Lance Armstrong, but that’s exactly what Mat Stephens managed at the Texas Chainring Massacre gravel race near Dallas, Texas on Saturday.

Stephens edged out the disgraced former rider in a two-up sprint at the end of the 100km gravel race, crossing the line in a time of 2-51-24 for the 100km course.

Writing on Facebook after the result, Stephens said that he and Armstrong only exchanged words “here and there” during the course of the race, although “nothing I’ll repeat publicly”.

The race, which takes in a variety of unsurfaced dirt roads, is one of a number of races that Armstrong is taking part in in 2017, including a 24-hour mountain bike race with three of his former U.S Postal team-mates.

Although Armstrong is still serving a lifetime ban for doping, his ban only covers races organised under UCI or national federation rules, leaving him able to compete in races such as the Texas Chainring Massacre.