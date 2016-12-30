Laura and Jason Kenny awarded CBEs in New Year’s Honours list

Brian Robinson, Ed Clancy, and Owain Doull also among those awarded gongs

Laura and Jason Kenny have both been awarded CBEs, topping the bill of 18 Olympic and Paralympic riders given titles in the New Year’s Honours list.

Both riders already have OBEs, but have been given higher honours after a stellar Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, with Laura Kenny becoming the most successful British female Olympian of all time with her fourth gold medal, while Jason Kenny is now level with Chris Hoy on six gold medals, the most by any British Olympian.

There are also OBEs for Jody Cundy, who won two gold medals in Rio, and Ed Clancy, who picked up one to take his overall tally to three golds.

Paralympic medallists make up the majority of the 13 MBEs given out to other current riders, including three instances of MBEs being handed out to both halves of a tandem pairing, in the cases of Lora Fachie (née Turnham) and Corrine Hall, Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott, and Stephen Bate and Adam Duggleby.

Away from the current crop of Olympic and Paralympic riders, there is an MBE for Brian Robinson, the first British rider to win a stage of the Tour de France.

The same honour also goes to Jon Norfolk, the Great Britain Paracycling Head Coach, Bill Owen, former Chairman and President of Welsh Cycling, and Neville Pettitt, Chairman of West Suffolk Wheelers.

The complete list of those receiving honours for services to cycling is as follows:

CBE: Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny

OBE: Ed Clancy, Jody Cundy

MBE: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Stephen Bate, Jon-Allan Butterworth, Kadeena Cox (for services to athletics) Karen Darke, Owain Doull, Adam Duggleby, Lora Fachie, Megan Giglia, Corrine Hall, Jon Norfolk, Bill Owen, Louis Rolfe, Helen Scott, Sophie Thornhill, Neville Pettitt, Brian Robinson