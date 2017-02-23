Laura Kenny wins prestigious Bidlake Memorial Prize

British Olympic track champion Laura Kenny is presented with the 2016 FT Bidlake Memorial Prize after becoming the nation's most successful female Olympic athlete

Laura Kenny has joined a roll-call of Britain’s biggest cycling stars after being awarded the 2016 FT Bidlake Memorial Prize.

The prestigious annual prize is awarded to the person who gives ‘the most outstanding performance or contribution to the betterment of cycling’.

Since its inception in 1934 in memory of ‘father of time trialling’ Frederick Thomas Bidlake, the award has been handed to some of the biggest names in British cycling, including Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Boardman, Tom Simpson, Nicole Cooke, Reg Harris and Eileen Sheridan.

“I’m thrilled to have been chosen to receive the Bidlake Memorial Prize,” Kenny said.

“To have my name added to the long list of so many respected and successful cyclists that have received the prize over the years is a real honour.”

Kenny, née Trott, came away from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with gold medals in the omnium and team pursuit track disciplines, successfully defending the titles from 2012. She also claimed the 2016 world titles in the omnium and scratch race.

The 24-year-old’s tally of four gold medals mean that she has the most Olympic titles of any British female athlete in history, regardless of the sport.

Kenny is currently taking a break from competition after the Olympics, and announced recently that she is pregnant. She married GB track sprinter Jason Kenny in the autumn.

The winner of the Bidlake Memorial Prize is selected by the FT Bidlake Memorial Trust.