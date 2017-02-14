Laura Kenny announces she’s expecting with cryptic Instagram post

Picture of two adult bikes with a kids bikes speaks louder than words

❤️ A post shared by Laura Kenny (@laurakenny31) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Laura Kenny seems to have announced that there could be another Kenny to add to the clan with a post on Instagram.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist and wife of track sprinter and fellow Olympian Jason Kenny, posted a picture on Tuesday night of a kid’s balance bike next to two adult bikes with a simple heart emoji.

Well wishes flooded in immediately after the posting, with most people clicking onto the implied message pretty quickly.

24-year-old Laura and 28-year-old Jason, who both took multiple gold medals at the last Olympic Games in Rio on the track, married in a ceremony in September 2016, and it looks like now they could be set for their next adventure.

With only just over three years until the next Olympic Games take place in Tokyo in 2020, the pregnancy could give Laura time to ensure she’s ready to compete again and target an unprecedented third double gold medal haul.

Kenny (née Trott) took golds in both the team pursuit and the omnium at both London 2012 and last year’s Games. She’ll still only 28 when the next Olympics roll around, and already holds the title of Britain’s greatest female Olympian.

The new Kenny will be born into a family of elite cycling success, with Jason becoming joint holder of the highest number of Olympic Golds for a British athlete (6), with Sir Chris Hoy.

How long until we see another Kenny take to the boards?